Sangam (India) Ltd EGM

425.05
(-3.73%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Sangam India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM5 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (LODR), Regulations, 2015 as amended and any other applicable provisions, we are pleased to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Sangam (India) Limited will be held on Wednesday, 27th Day of March, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through video conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). This is in continuation with the earlier intimation submitted on 5th March 2024 for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 27th March, 2024 w.r.t. increase in Managerial Remuneration payable. There is a typographical error in the Notice of EGM in the first para of resolution please read the financial year 2023-24 in place of 2022-23 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.03.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30, Part-A of schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on wednesday, 27th March, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other audio visual means (OAVM), which commenced at 11:00 am and concluded at 11:10 am. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.03.2024)

Sangam India: Related News

No Record Found

