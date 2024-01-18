|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|22 Aug 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Respected Sir/Madam, SUB : Submission of 37th Annual Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 under regulation 34(1) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. As per captioned subject, we hereby submit 37th Annual Report for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 as per Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. You are requested to take the same in your record. Yours faithfully, Thanking you.
