Pursuant to Regulations 30, 33, 52 and 63 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. October 27, 2023 have, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with Limited Review Reports for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, please find attached notice of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.10.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, please find attached proceedings of EGM held today i.e. Monday, November 27, 2023. Pursuant to applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, please find attached Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results of EGM. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended, please find attached intimation of Amendment in MOA and AOA of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.11.2023)