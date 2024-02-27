6. Fixed EGM on 27.02.2024 7. cut off date for EGM 20.02.2024 8. Evoting window open from 24.02.2024 to 26.02.2024 9. Appointed Scrutinizer This is to inform you that the Board of Directors, in their Board Meeting held on January 30, 2024, approved the convening of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (the EGM) of the Company on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) via Videoconferencing or other audio-visual means, in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of corporate affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. We enclosed, in terms of Reg. 30 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 copies of the Newspapers clippings of the Advertisement Published on 21.02.2024 in respect of corrigendum to the Notice of EGM dated 30.01.2024 of scan steels Ltd. to be held on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through VC/OACM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.02.2024) Report of the Scrutinizer dated 27.02.2024, pursuant to section 108 of the companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder for the EGM of the company held today ie. 27.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024)