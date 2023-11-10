AGM 02/12/2023 51st Annual general meeting - Book closure Book Closure Dates Not Closed by the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.11.2023) Newspaper Publication in respect of the 51st Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, December 02, 2023, at 12.30 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2023) Proceedings of the 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, December 02, 2023, commenced at 12.30 PM and closed at 1.05 PM Scrutinizer Report for 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, December 02, 2023 Proceedings of 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, December 02, 2023 alongwith the Srutniser Report is attached Proceedings of 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, December 02, 2023 alongwith Scrutnisers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2023)