This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Shree Krishna Infrastructure Limited held today i.e. Friday, December 08, 2023 at 02.00 P.M. at its Registered office at 101, 1st Floor,36, Shri Rang Residency, Vadia, Rajpipla, Narmda-393145, Gujarat. The board discussed and approved the following matters: 1. Migration of the company from SME platform of BSE limited (BSE) to main board of BSE limited, subject to approval of the members, exchanges and such other statutory approvals, as may be required. 2. The Notice of Extra ordinary General Meeting to be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 @10 A.M. its Registered office at 101, 1st Floor, 36, Shri Rang Residency, Vadia, Rajpipla, Narmda-393145, Gujarat. 3. To Appoint Ms. Vineeta Patel, M/s Vineeta Patel & Co., Practising Company Secretaries, Mumbai as a Scrutinizer for the ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The Board Meeting was commenced at 02.00 p.m. and Concluded at 02.50 Pm. We are pleased to inform you that Extra ordinary General meeting of the Shree Krishna Infrastructure Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 30th December, 2023 at 10.00 A.M. at its registered office at 101, 1st Floor, 36, Shri Rang Residency, Vadia, Rajpipla, Narmada-393145. As required by Regulation 30 read with schedule III of SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 , we herewith submit the proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 which commenced at 10.00 AM and concluded at 11.00 AM at its registered office at 101, 1st floor,36, Shri Rang Residency, Vadia, rajpipla, Narmada-393145, Gujarat. The Chairman, Mr. Ravi Kotia Chaired the meeting. the meeting was well attended and had the requisite quorum. The Chairman delivered his speech. The Notice of meeting was taken on read. The following resolution set out in the notice convening the Extra ordinary General meeting was proposed and seconded by the Members: 1. To approve of migration of securities of the company from BSE SME platform to main boardf of stock exchanges. i.e. BSE limited ( Special Resolution). With reference to above captioned subject matter, please find attached herewith combined scrutinizers report on combined result from M/S Vineeta Patel & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries who were appointed as scrutinizers to scrutinize the e-voting/ remote E-voting and voting conducted by poll in a fair and transparent manner at the Extra ordinary general meeting held on , Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10.00 AM at its registered office at 101, 1st floor, 36, Shri Rang Residency, Vadia, Rajpipla, Narmada, Gujarat-393145. At its Extra ordinary General meeting held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 which commenced at 10.00 AM and concluded at 11.00 AM at its registered office . all the business contained in the notice of Extra Ordinary General meeting dated Saturday, December 30, 2023 were transacted and approved by the members with requisite majority. The details of combines voting result are enclosed in the prescribed format of Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI ( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.12.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI( LODR) with respect to Declaration of Results of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on Saturday, December 30,2023 and voting was conducted by Electronic means (e-voting) and poll papers is published on Sunday, December 31, 2023 in following Newspapers. 1. Free press Gujarat- English edition 2. Lokmitra- Gujarati Edition (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.12.2023)