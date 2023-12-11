iifl-logo-icon 1
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd EGM

Somi Conv.Belt. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Dec 20238 Jan 2024
The Company at its 9th (2023) Board Meeting held on Monday, 11th December, 2023 at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m., transacted the following business: 1. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company shall be held on Monday, 8th January, 2024 at 11:30 AM at the Registered Office of the Company. 2. The Notice for convening Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company was approved. 3. Appointed FCS Ira Baxi, Practising Company Secretary (M.No.: 5456; CP No.: 4712) as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process and voting through Poll during the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company in a fair and transparent manner. 4. Certain other business matters of routine nature were discussed and approved. This is to Inform that EGM of the company is Scheduled to be held on Monday, 8th January, 2024 at 11.30 AM at the Registered Office of the Company at 4F-15, Oliver House , New Power House Road, Jodhpur, Rajasthan- 342003. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2023) Intimation of continuation of Employment of Mr. Om Prakash Bhansali (DIN: 00351846) as managing director of the company even after attaining the Age of 70 Years. Result of E- voting and Poll and Scrutinizer Report. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 8th January,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/01/2024)

