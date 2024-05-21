In accordance with Reg. 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today, 27th April, 2024 has subject to approval of the shareholders decided to appoint M/s MAKK & Co., Chartered Accountants (formally known as R. Jaitlia & Co.) as joint Statutory Auditors. Please find enclosed summary of the proceedings of EGM of SPS Finquest Ltd. held at 4.00 p.m. on 21st May, 2024 at the Bhangwadi Shopping Complex, 2nd floor, Bhangwadi, Kalbadevi Road, Mumbai 400002. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024) Declaration of voting results We would like to inform you that the EGM of the Company was held on Tuesday, 21/05/2024. The results of the votes cast through remote e-voting & ballot on all Companys website www.spsfinquest.co.in (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)