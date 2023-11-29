We have enclosing herewith Notice of the Extra General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 06th December,2023 at 12:30 p.m. through video conferencing (VC) / other Audio visual means (OAVM) in accordance with provisions of Companies act and SEBI LODR regulation 2015 with relevant circulars STAR HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Intimation of Cut off (record date) Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on 06th December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.11.2023) Corrigendum No. 2 to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 06th December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/12/2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30, of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the gist of proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Wednesday 06th December, 2023. Approval for issuance of convertible warrants on a preferential basis to persons/entities belonging to the promoter & non-promoter category. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/12/2023) We hereby inform that the details of voting results w.r.t EGM held on Wednesday, 06th December, 2023 at 12:30 P.M. through video-conferencing/OAVM are enclosed herewith in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR), 2015 along with the scrutinizer report on E-voting (Remote e-voting & E-voting) at the meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2023)