|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Jan 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|Please refer attached PDF file for outcome of Board Meeting Board considered and approved the following matters: The Board has approved the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the approval of the shareholders. Extra Ordinary General Meetings (EGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, February 02, 2024 at 11:00 Am through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. Appointed National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL) for providing e-voting facility to the shareholders of the Company. The Board has fixed Friday, December 29, 2023, as the Cut-Off date for the purpose of the dispatch of notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting electronically, along with the details of e-voting to the Members. The Board has appointed Mr. Navneet Jhunjhunwala, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer to conduct the voting process in a fair and transparent manner. 10. Fixed the period of e-voting which commences on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. and concludes on Thursday, February 01, 2024 at 5:00 P.M Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 2nd February, 2024 Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.