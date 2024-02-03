iifl-logo-icon 1
Step Two Corporation Ltd EGM

32.12
(-1.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Step Two Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM3 Jan 20242 Feb 2024
Please refer attached PDF file for outcome of Board Meeting Board considered and approved the following matters: The Board has approved the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the approval of the shareholders. Extra Ordinary General Meetings (EGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, February 02, 2024 at 11:00 Am through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. Appointed National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL) for providing e-voting facility to the shareholders of the Company. The Board has fixed Friday, December 29, 2023, as the Cut-Off date for the purpose of the dispatch of notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting electronically, along with the details of e-voting to the Members. The Board has appointed Mr. Navneet Jhunjhunwala, Practicing Company Secretary, as Scrutinizer to conduct the voting process in a fair and transparent manner. 10. Fixed the period of e-voting which commences on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. and concludes on Thursday, February 01, 2024 at 5:00 P.M Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 2nd February, 2024 Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.02.2024)

Step Two Corp.: Related News

No Record Found

