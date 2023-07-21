The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on May 26, 2023 had discussed and approved the following: Recommend final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023- it was unanimously decided that this agenda shall be taken and resolved upon at a future date. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on July 21, 2023 approved the agendas contained in the outcome. Due to restriction on character limit, the Outcome of the Board meeting is attached in the PDF format for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.07.2023) The Company intends to intimate to the Stock Exchange that with reference to the captioned subject matter, this letter is in continuation to the letter dated SPIL/CS/SE/2023-2024/05 to further inform you certain changes and that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held on July 21, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2023)