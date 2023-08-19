iifl-logo-icon 1
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd AGM

583.95
(2.24%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

TCNS Clothing Co CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM11 Sep 202315 Aug 2023
Pursuant to Reg 30 read with Reg 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015, Please find enclosed herewith, copies of newspaper publications with respect to the information regarding 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company. TCNS Clothing Co. Limited has informed the exchange about the Newspaper Advertisements pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015 (as amended). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2023) The Company has informed the exchange regarding the proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through VC/ OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2023) The Company has informed the Exchange regarding the Consolidated results of e-voting and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report for the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, September 11, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2023)

TCNS Clothing Co: Related News

No Record Found

