|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Sep 2023
|15 Aug 2023
|Pursuant to Reg 30 read with Reg 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015, Please find enclosed herewith, copies of newspaper publications with respect to the information regarding 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company. TCNS Clothing Co. Limited has informed the exchange about the Newspaper Advertisements pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of the SEBI (LODR), 2015 (as amended). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2023) The Company has informed the exchange regarding the proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. (IST) through VC/ OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2023) The Company has informed the Exchange regarding the Consolidated results of e-voting and Consolidated Scrutinizers Report for the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Monday, September 11, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/09/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.