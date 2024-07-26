iifl-logo-icon 1
Tech Mahindra Ltd Book Closer

1,686.95
(0.66%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Tech Mahindra CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser25 Apr 202420 Jul 202426 Jul 2024
The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain close from Saturday, 20th July, 2024 to Friday, 26th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and reckoning entitlement to the Final Dividend recommended.

Tech Mahindra: Related News

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

Tech Mahindra reports ~29% growth in Q1 revenue; stock slips ~3%

26 Jul 2024|10:45 AM

The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More
