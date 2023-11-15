1) The Board has considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 and has noted the limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. 2) Preferential Issue of Warrants: The Board has considered & approved the Issue of Warrants on Preferential basis subject to the approval of the Shareholders and applicable regulatory authorities, the Draft Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting seeking approval of Members of the Company for Preferential Issue of Warrants & corresponding increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company has been considered & approved by the Board. Please find enclosed herewith Notice of 1st EGM of the company for the FY 2023-24 scheduled to be held on Thursday 07th December, 2023 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means(OAVM) for which purpose the registered office of the company shall be deemed as the venue for the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2023) Newsaper Publication of public notice published on 15.11.2023 in newspaper i.e. Free press Journal (English) and Navshakti (Marathi) regarding Notice of Extra-ordinary Genreal Meeting to be held through Vidoe Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/11/2023) Please find enclosed herewith Corrigendum of EGM Notice. Please take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.11.2023) Newspaper Publication of Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/12/2023) Summary of proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 7th December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2023) Board has Allotted 1,23,00,000 share warrants convertible into equivalent equity shares of the company to the promoters and non-promoter entity. As per the terms of issue of preferential allotment of Convertible share warrant approved by members in their Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 07th December, 2023 and further in this regard in-principal approval has been received from BSE Limited, NSE India Limited and MSE India Limited dated 21st December, 2023. Company has received the upfront payment of Rs. 13,83,75,000/- (Rupees Thirteen Crores Eighty Three Lakhs Seventy Five Thousand only) which is equivalent to 25% of total consideration and the remaining 75% of the consideration shall be payable on the exercise of options against each such warrant. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.01.2024)