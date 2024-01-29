iifl-logo-icon 1
Tijaria Polypipes Ltd

8.95
(-4.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:28 PM

Tijaria Polypipe CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Jan 202422 Feb 2024
Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and any other applicable provisions, if any, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of our company in its meeting held on 27th January, 2024 which commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04.00 P.M. Pursuant to regulation 30 & other applicable regulation of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find attached notice for convening extraordinary general meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Thursday February 22,2024 at 11:30 AM at SP-1-2316 , RIICO industrial area Ramchandrapura, Sita Pura Extension Jaipur (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Proceeding of EGM Disclosure of voting result of extra ordinary general meeting along with scrutinizer report and voting result declared by the chairman of the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024)

