|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Mar 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024. Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 26-Apr-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/04/2024) Timescan Logistics (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Proceedings of 01/2024-25 Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on April 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
