Trekkingtoes.Com Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30th 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at its registered office at 236 Mahaveer Nagar 1st Durgapura Tonk road Jaipur Rajasthan -302018 to consider various agenda items which inter-alia includes- 1. To consider approve and take on record the Adited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith Audit Report on the Financial Results issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company thereon; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 read of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. May 30, 2024 which commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 8:30 p.m. inter-alia considered and approved - 1. The Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31* March, 2024 alongwith Statutory Auditors Report thereon; 2. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended March 31, 2024. 3. To Appoint M/s. Garima A & Associates , Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)