|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|-
|1.75
|17.5
|Final
|The Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs . 1.75 (One Rupee Seventy Five Paise) per equity share of Rs . 10 each i.e. 17. 50 % for the financial year ended 3pt March, 2024.
