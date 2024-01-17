iifl-logo-icon 1
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd Book Closer

132.6
(-3.63%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Tyroon Tea Co. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser1 Sep 202318 Sep 202325 Sep 2023
As per Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2022-23 along with notice of 28th (Post IPO) Annual General Meeting which is being sent through electronic mode. The same is also uploaded on the Companys website at www.tyroontea.com The 28th (Post IPO) Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, 25th September, 2023 at 3.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The cut-off date for remote e-voting is Monday, 18th September, 2023. The Remote E-voting shall commence on Friday, 22nd September, 2023 at 9.00 A.M. and will end on Sunday 24th September, 2023 at 5.00 P.M.

Tyroon Tea Co.: Related News

