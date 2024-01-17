|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|1 Sep 2023
|18 Sep 2023
|25 Sep 2023
|As per Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2022-23 along with notice of 28th (Post IPO) Annual General Meeting which is being sent through electronic mode. The same is also uploaded on the Companys website at www.tyroontea.com The 28th (Post IPO) Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, 25th September, 2023 at 3.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The cut-off date for remote e-voting is Monday, 18th September, 2023. The Remote E-voting shall commence on Friday, 22nd September, 2023 at 9.00 A.M. and will end on Sunday 24th September, 2023 at 5.00 P.M.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.