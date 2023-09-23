iifl-logo-icon 1
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd EGM

589.5
(2.62%)
May 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Sep 20233 Nov 2023
Update on Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Order from the Honble National Company Law Tribunal Intimation of Newspaper Advertisement - Dispatch of Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company being convened pursuant to the order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal Bengaluru Bench, dated September 08, 2023 in the matter of Scheme of Amalgamation between Ujjivan Financial Services Limited and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/09/2023) Intimation of Outcome of the NCLT convened meeting held on November 03, 2023 Proceedings of the NCLT convened meeting along with the Scrutinizer s report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/11/2023)

