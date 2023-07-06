iifl-logo-icon 1
United Van Der Horst Ltd EGM

127.4
(1.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

United Van Der CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM28 Jun 202328 Jul 2023
EGM 28/07/2023 Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Submitting the notice of the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company to be held on Friday 28th July, 2023 at 02:30 P.M. (IST) through video Conference and other Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2023) Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the extract copies of Newspaper advertisement clipping of Completion of dispatch of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting published in Active Times (English Language) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (in Marathi Language). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/07/2023) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed the proceedings of Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. 28-07-2023 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/07/2023)

United Van Der: Related News

No Record Found

