Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company to be held on Thursday, 30th November, 2023 at 11.30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and appointment of various agency to conduct the EGM. Submission of Notice convening EGM to be held on Thursday, 30th November, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2023) Intimation regarding e-voting through electronic mode for the EGM to be held on Thursday, 30.11.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/11/2023) Summary of Proceedings of EGM of the company held on Thursday, 30th November, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Requirements, 2015. Submission of combined scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and e-voting facility during the EGM held on 30.11.2023. Continuous disclosure of material events or information in pursuance of Regulation 30 read with sub-para 14 of Para A of Part A of schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2023)