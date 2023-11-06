|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|31 Oct 2023
|30 Nov 2023
|Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company to be held on Thursday, 30th November, 2023 at 11.30 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and appointment of various agency to conduct the EGM. Submission of Notice convening EGM to be held on Thursday, 30th November, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2023) Intimation regarding e-voting through electronic mode for the EGM to be held on Thursday, 30.11.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/11/2023) Summary of Proceedings of EGM of the company held on Thursday, 30th November, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Requirements, 2015. Submission of combined scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and e-voting facility during the EGM held on 30.11.2023. Continuous disclosure of material events or information in pursuance of Regulation 30 read with sub-para 14 of Para A of Part A of schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.