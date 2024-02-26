iifl-logo-icon 1
Vistar Amar Ltd EGM

117.9
(4.34%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Vistar Amar CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Feb 202419 Mar 2024
Considered and approved the Notice of 01st Extra-ordinary General Meeting (2023- 2024) to be held on Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. through VC/ OAVM This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has decided that the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 19th March, 2024 at 03: 00 p.m. through Video Conference/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/ OAVM). You are requested to take on record the aforesaid information. We are submitting herewith copy of Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Vistar Amar Limited to be held on Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. Kindly arrange to take the above information on your record and oblige (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2016, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the proceedings of 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (2023-2024) of Vistar Amar Limited held on Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 at 03:00 pm through Video Conference/ Other Audio Visual Means and ended at 03:18 pm. Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the same on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the details regarding the Voting Results of the business transacted at the 01st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (2023-2024) (EGM) through Video Conference/ Other Audio Visual Means on Tuesday, 19th March, 2024 at 03:00 pm (IST) (Meeting started at03:00 pm and Ended at 03:18 pm (IST)) in the format prescribed under the aforementioned Regulation. The Meeting was held in compliance with the circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. All Resolutions were passed with requisite majority. We are also enclosing the Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer dated 19th March, 2024 on remote e-voting and e-voting at EGM. The above are also being uploaded on the Companys website. Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the same on record. We are enclosing the Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer dated 19th March, 2024 on remote e-voting and e-voting at the EGM. The above are also being uploaded on the Companys website www.vistaramar.com Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the same on record (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)

