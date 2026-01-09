AGM 23/09/2025 Considered and approved the closure of the register of members and share transfer books from Wednesday, September 17, 2025, to Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2025) Please find attached herewith Annual Report for FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.08.2025) Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results for the 26th Annual General Meeting held on 23rd September 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.09.2025)