Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorPower Infrastructure
Open₹954.65
Prev. Close₹947.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹205.5
Day's High₹961.9
Day's Low₹952.05
52 Week's High₹1,358
52 Week's Low₹779.5
Book Value₹90.01
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,953.55
P/E20.48
EPS46.25
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharat Electronics, Power Grid Corporation, RVNL, etc.
The company further informed that the project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026-27, subject to regulatory approvals.
The project will be developed on a turnkey basis, meaning Waaree will take charge from design and engineering to procurement and final commissioning.
In its filing with the bourses, the company stated that it has received the revised scope of work on June 20, 2025, as part of the existing contract.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.: Hindustan Aeronautics, BEL, Waaree Renewable, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.85
20.83
20.81
20.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
435.84
226.66
90.62
31.4
Net Worth
456.69
247.49
111.43
52.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
7.6
1.97
5.02
1.3
yoy growth (%)
284.82
-60.71
286.54
0
Raw materials
-3.79
0
0
0
As % of sales
49.96
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.66
-1.03
-1.53
-1.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.66
-0.39
0.91
0.41
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.16
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.32
0.21
-0.6
-0.29
Working capital
34.07
-3.14
-2.21
-0.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
284.82
-60.71
286.54
0
Op profit growth
6,389.6
-98.29
-1,278.44
0
EBIT growth
110.44
-4.16
530.78
0
Net profit growth
-1,359.04
-160.09
152.85
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3,331.42
1,597.75
876.5
350.96
161.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,331.42
1,597.75
876.5
350.96
161.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.43
14.8
4.15
1.53
8.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
WAAREERTL
947.35
|20.48
|9,885.72
|157.31
|0
|1,102.34
|90.03
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust
ANZEN
127
|15.23
|3,247.63
|54.64
|8.98
|97.73
|117.73
Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd
SOLARWORLD
182.76
|11.94
|1,584.38
|50.09
|0
|511.5
|99.68
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Nilesh Gandhi
Executive Director & MD
Pujan Pankaj Doshi
Executive Director
HITESH PRANJIVAN MEHTA
Executive Director
VIREN CHIMANLAL DOSHI
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sunil Nankishor Rathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ambika Sharma
Chairman & Independent Directo
Sunil Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
SUDHIR ARYA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Heema Shah
504-B Western Edge-1,
Off W/E Highway Borivali (E),
Maharashtra - 400066
Tel: 91-22-43331500
Website: http://www.waareertl.com
Email: info@waareertl.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Sangam Renewables Limited was originally incorporated on 22 June, 1999 as Sangam Renewables Limited. The Company got converted into a Public Company on November 18, 2011 and thereafter the name was ch...
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Reports by Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
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