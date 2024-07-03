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Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

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953.9
(0.69%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:59:57 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open954.65
  • Day's High961.9
  • 52 Wk High1,358
  • Prev. Close947.35
  • Day's Low952.05
  • 52 Wk Low 779.5
  • Turnover (lac)205.5
  • P/E20.48
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value90.01
  • EPS46.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,953.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Infrastructure

Open

₹954.65

Prev. Close

₹947.35

Turnover(Lac.)

₹205.5

Day's High

₹961.9

Day's Low

₹952.05

52 Week's High

₹1,358

52 Week's Low

₹779.5

Book Value

₹90.01

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,953.55

P/E

20.48

EPS

46.25

Divi. Yield

0

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2025

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26 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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10 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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16 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 24 Jan, 2025

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Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2026

Top Stocks for Today - 9th January 2026

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharat Electronics, Power Grid Corporation, RVNL, etc.

9 Jan 2026|07:49 AM
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Waaree Renewables secures LoA for project worth ₹1,252 Crore

Waaree Renewables secures LoA for project worth ₹1,252 Crore

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The company further informed that the project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026-27, subject to regulatory approvals.

9 Sep 2025|02:10 PM
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Waaree Renewable Signs MoU for 100 MW Solar Project in Vietnam

Waaree Renewable Signs MoU for 100 MW Solar Project in Vietnam

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The project will be developed on a turnkey basis, meaning Waaree will take charge from design and engineering to procurement and final commissioning.

24 Jun 2025|12:18 PM
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Waaree Renewable’s solar EPC contract elevated by ₹247 Crore

Waaree Renewable’s solar EPC contract elevated by ₹247 Crore

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In its filing with the bourses, the company stated that it has received the revised scope of work on June 20, 2025, as part of the existing contract.

23 Jun 2025|11:16 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 23rd June 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 23rd June 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.: Hindustan Aeronautics, BEL, Waaree Renewable, etc.

23 Jun 2025|08:36 AM
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Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.32%

Non-Promoter- 1.94%

Institutions: 1.94%

Non-Institutions: 23.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

20.85

20.83

20.81

20.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

435.84

226.66

90.62

31.4

Net Worth

456.69

247.49

111.43

52.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

7.6

1.97

5.02

1.3

yoy growth (%)

284.82

-60.71

286.54

0

Raw materials

-3.79

0

0

0

As % of sales

49.96

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.66

-1.03

-1.53

-1.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.66

-0.39

0.91

0.41

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.16

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.32

0.21

-0.6

-0.29

Working capital

34.07

-3.14

-2.21

-0.98

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

284.82

-60.71

286.54

0

Op profit growth

6,389.6

-98.29

-1,278.44

0

EBIT growth

110.44

-4.16

530.78

0

Net profit growth

-1,359.04

-160.09

152.85

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3,331.42

1,597.75

876.5

350.96

161.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,331.42

1,597.75

876.5

350.96

161.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.43

14.8

4.15

1.53

8.32

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd

WAAREERTL

947.35

20.489,885.72157.3101,102.3490.03

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust

ANZEN

127

15.233,247.6354.648.9897.73117.73

Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd

SOLARWORLD

182.76

11.941,584.3850.090511.599.68

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Nilesh Gandhi

Executive Director & MD

Pujan Pankaj Doshi

Executive Director

HITESH PRANJIVAN MEHTA

Executive Director

VIREN CHIMANLAL DOSHI

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sunil Nankishor Rathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ambika Sharma

Chairman & Independent Directo

Sunil Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

SUDHIR ARYA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Heema Shah

Registered Office

504-B Western Edge-1,

Off W/E Highway Borivali (E),

Maharashtra - 400066

Tel: 91-22-43331500

Website: http://www.waareertl.com

Email: info@waareertl.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Sangam Renewables Limited was originally incorporated on 22 June, 1999 as Sangam Renewables Limited. The Company got converted into a Public Company on November 18, 2011 and thereafter the name was ch...
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Reports by Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹953.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd is ₹9953.55 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd is 20.48 and 10.52 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd is ₹779.5 and ₹1358 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd?

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -8.31%, 6 Month at 0.45%, 3 Month at 19.33% and 1 Month at -7.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.32 %
Institutions - 1.95 %
Public - 23.73 %

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