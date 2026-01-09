|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Apr 2026
|10 Apr 2026
|Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026; and ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :16.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Mar 2026
|13 Mar 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th March 2026
|Board Meeting
|26 Jan 2026
|26 Jan 2026
|Please find attached herewith outcome of the meeting held on 26th January 2026
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2026
|10 Jan 2026
|Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday January 14 2026 inter alia to: i. approve and take on record the un-audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. ii. approve and take on record the un-audited consolidated financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Please find attached herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2025
|7 Oct 2025
|Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter & half year ended 30th September,2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2025
|26 Aug 2025
|Board Meeting Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 26th August 2025
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2025
|14 Jul 2025
|Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2025 This is to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 17th July 2025 has approved investment in Body Corporate Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17.07.2025)
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The company further informed that the project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026-27, subject to regulatory approvals.
The project will be developed on a turnkey basis, meaning Waaree will take charge from design and engineering to procurement and final commissioning.
In its filing with the bourses, the company stated that it has received the revised scope of work on June 20, 2025, as part of the existing contract.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.: Hindustan Aeronautics, BEL, Waaree Renewable, etc.
The company reported that the contract was awarded by Waaree Energies Limited, the company’s promoter entity.
The company stated that specific inter-se agreement between the members of the consortium shall be finalized in the due course.
According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies
Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.
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