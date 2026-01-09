Board Meeting 16 Apr 2026 10 Apr 2026

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026; and ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026. (As per BSE announcement dated on :16.04.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2026 13 Mar 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th March 2026

Board Meeting 26 Jan 2026 26 Jan 2026

Please find attached herewith outcome of the meeting held on 26th January 2026

Board Meeting 14 Jan 2026 10 Jan 2026

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday January 14 2026 inter alia to: i. approve and take on record the un-audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. ii. approve and take on record the un-audited consolidated financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025. Please find attached herewith Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.01.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Oct 2025 7 Oct 2025

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited has informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter & half year ended 30th September,2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.10.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2025 26 Aug 2025

Board Meeting Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 26th August 2025

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2025 14 Jul 2025