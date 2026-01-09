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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bharat Electronics, Power Grid Corporation, RVNL, etc.
The company further informed that the project is scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2026-27, subject to regulatory approvals.
The project will be developed on a turnkey basis, meaning Waaree will take charge from design and engineering to procurement and final commissioning.
In its filing with the bourses, the company stated that it has received the revised scope of work on June 20, 2025, as part of the existing contract.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.: Hindustan Aeronautics, BEL, Waaree Renewable, etc.
The company reported that the contract was awarded by Waaree Energies Limited, the company’s promoter entity.
The company stated that specific inter-se agreement between the members of the consortium shall be finalized in the due course.
According to a business release, the project will be implemented in Bikaner, Rajasthan, using sustainable solutions and cutting-edge technologies
Project involved development and implementation of a large renewable energy-based solution.
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