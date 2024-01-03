How Options are Settled?

When you buy or sell options in the F&O market, it looks like a simple case of one-click screen trading. But there is a huge process that goes behind the trade. Trades have to be marked to market and positions closures have to be adjusted in terms of profits/losses in an individual account. Premiums need to be collected from buyers of options and margins to be collected from sellers of options. All these falls under the broad process called options clearing and options settlement.
The settlement of options tends to be asymmetric because the risks and liability profiles of the buyer and seller of the options are different. Here we look at the settlement of options contracts in detail as well as the steps in the option settlement process. Settlement of options contracts is something that has to happen continuously and we will look at this aspect of the option settlement process in greater detail.
To understand the settlement of options you need to break up the buy-side and the sell-side of the option distinctly. When a person buys a call or puts option, the maximum loss is the premium paid. Hence the settlement of options on the buy-side begins with premium settlement and then you are done till the position is closed or expires. However, options settlement for the sell-side is more complex. Firstly, there is the initial margin settlement upfront, then there is the MTM settlement that takes place daily and at the end of it all, there is the settlement of the final option that happens when the position is reversed or left to expiry.
Like in the case of long and short futures positions, the sell options settlement entails the adjustment of daily MTM or mark-to-market margins. Like the futures contracts, all options sell contracts will also be marked to market daily and shortfall in margins have to be brought in. MTM margins are applied on the relative change in price between the positions today compared to the close on the previous day. As stated earlier, this daily MTM options settlement will only apply for selling options and not for buying options.
Settlement of options can be broadly divided into daily premium settlement and final exercise settlement. Let us look at these two types of options settlement in greater detail for our understanding.
In the past, stock options used to be American options while index options used to be European options. However, that has changed since 2010 with both index options and stock options being converted to European options.
This is how the final settlement takes place as an excise settlement. In the case of all options settlement contracts, open buy positions at ITM strikes are automatically exercised on the expiration day and assigned to short positions in option contracts on a random basis. The final exercise is automatically effected by the clearing corporation of the stock exchange. The exercise settlement value is normally the difference between the strike price and the final settlement price of the relevant option contract. Today, all settlement of exercises of options is by payment in cash and not by delivery of securities.
Traders can buy and sell options on the internet trading system by just selecting the right stock/contract, strike, expiry, and executing the order. After that, the process flow is the same. Your premium margins in case of buy options and initial margins in case of sell options are blocked upfront by the system before allowing you to execute the trade.
Naked options are opposed to hedged positions and can be seen as purely speculative positions. A hedge position is where you buy or sell an option to protect the risk in an underlying position. In naked options, you take a pure speculative position via options based on your view.
By default, all trades on the futures and options segment have daily settlement where mark to market or MTM margins is applicable i.e., for long futures, short futures and short options.
Clearing house clears the contracts on behalf of the stock exchange and also acts as a counterparty to every trade virtually ensuring there is no default at exchange level.
You have time till the expiry to settle your option at any point of time. On expiry, the clearing house will do the exercise settlement of options by default.
