₹8,633.88
(-41.16)(-0.47%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹8,692.65
Prev. Close
₹8,675.04
Market Cap.
₹47,30,751.66
Div Yield
2.58
PE
15.08
PB
15.08
₹8,623.51
₹8,718.75
Performance
One Week (%)
1.05
One Month (%)
-2.88
One Year (%)
17.37
YTD (%)
5.26
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ITC Ltd
482
490.95
480
11,05,669
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,660.95
3,720
3,652
1,63,723
State Bank of India
793.5
809.7
792.25
3,87,696
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.3
291.5
2,45,939
NLC India Ltd
243.3
246.1
241.2
52,569
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.2
207
4,36,642
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.15
317.95
313.7
3,07,453
Bank of Baroda
241.6
245.1
240.85
6,38,255
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.2
1,093.4
1,080
2,18,175
Indian Bank
524.2
532.45
523
42,929
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.75
262.75
248.1
15,96,696
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.15
6,00,398
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.2
139.8
137.1
4,07,199
Coal India Ltd
393.9
399.2
389.5
4,35,081
Engineers India Ltd
188
189.5
182.9
1,09,477
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
464.6
474.7
460.6
9,00,406
SJVN Ltd
109.05
111.7
108.75
8,94,350
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.15
193.75
189.75
10,31,702
NHPC Ltd
83.05
84.5
82.54
10,23,875
NBCC (India) Ltd
92.55
94.55
92.39
2,15,620
REC Ltd
538
544.45
519.4
10,19,423
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
