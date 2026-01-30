₹17,039.74
(-86.87)(-0.5%)
22 Apr , 2026 | 12:34 PM
Open
₹17,083.13
Prev. Close
₹17,126.62
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹16,966.01
₹17,114.39
Performance
One Week (%)
1.73
One Month (%)
11.34
One Year (%)
-
YTD (%)
11.37
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
State Bank of India
1,104.85
1,117.25
1,100.25
3,81,564
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
378.7
382.9
377.95
7,90,624
Federal Bank Ltd
297.35
298.4
295
1,16,077
HDFC Bank Ltd
803.8
813
801.7
5,12,670
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,371.05
1,379.3
1,365.05
2,23,401
Bank of Baroda
283.05
285
281.85
2,00,044
IndusInd Bank Ltd
870.75
870.75
848.3
41,637
Axis Bank Ltd
1,387.7
1,390.8
1,366.1
76,271
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
1,045.5
1,054.2
1,032.55
96,549
IDFC First Bank Ltd
68.25
68.4
67.57
3,58,119
Invest wise with Expert advice
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30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM
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29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM
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28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM
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