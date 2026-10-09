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BSE Total Market Index

BSE Total Market SHARE PRICE

10,285.43

(102.6)negative-bottom arrow(1%)

09 Oct , 2026 | 03:59 PM

Open

10,208.67

Prev. Close

10,182.83

Market Cap.

0

Div Yield

0

PE

0

PB

0

10,176.53

Select price range

10,316.72

Performance

One Week (%)

-1.99

One Month (%)

-

One Year (%)

-

YTD (%)

-1.99

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BSE Total Market LISTED COMPANIES

Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume

GNG Electronics Ltd

687

698.05

666.2

45,415

Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd

371.6

377

368.3

5,61,431

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Top NEWS

Why Is the Stock Market Rising Today? Sensex Jumps 745 Points, Nifty Gains 1.13%

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The Sensex gained 745 points and the Nifty rose 1.13% on October 9, 2026, as TCS earnings lifted IT stocks and buying spread to banking, financial services and FMCG shares. Lower crude prices and a fall in India VIX supported sentiment, while global risks remained.

9 Oct 2026|12:06 PM

Nifty Sensex drops 1% each as Iran US Conflict and FII Outflows raise concern

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The Indian stock market is under pressure as geopolitical tensions, rising crude oil prices, higher US Treasury yields, rupee weakness and foreign investor selling trigger a broad-based sell-off in Nifty and Sensex.

28 Sep 2026|11:12 AM

SENSEX Nifty Today: Nifty Settles at 23,063; Sensex Crashes1200 Points as Crude Oil Surges Above $105; India VIX Jumps 25%

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Nifty Today: Indian markets faced heavy selling pressure as Nifty fell 370 points, crude oil surged above $105 and India VIX jumped 25%. US bond yields and geopolitical tensions added to market volatility.

24 Sep 2026|04:31 PM

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