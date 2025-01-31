Budget 2025: An Overview of Key Taxes paid

As the Indian economy prepares for its upcoming Union Budget 2025, it is vital to understand various taxes that are applicable to consumers in India. To name a few, Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Goods & Services Tax, and Securities Transaction Tax, the tax structure is designed in a way to shape the financial landscape for individuals and businesses.
To continue with this discussion, here is a broad overview of all the taxes that are applicable to an Indian consumer:
Other taxes include Excise Duty, Customs Duty, Professional Tax, etc.
The extensive tax system focuses on balancing revenue generation with consumer affordability, making India’s tax landscape dynamic and complex.
