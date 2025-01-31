Budget 2025: An Overview of Key Taxes paid

As the Indian economy prepares for its upcoming Union Budget 2025, it is vital to understand various taxes that are applicable to consumers in India. To name a few, Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax, Goods & Services Tax, and Securities Transaction Tax, the tax structure is designed in a way to shape the financial landscape for individuals and businesses.

To continue with this discussion, here is a broad overview of all the taxes that are applicable to an Indian consumer:

Income-Tax: The most important tax, which is imposed on individuals under two different regimes, based entirely on pre-set government slabs. The two slabs are:

New Tax Regime: Under this, income up to ₹3 Lakh is exempt from tax. For income above ₹5 Lakh, the tax rates increase progressively from 5% (for income above ₹3 Lakh to ₹6 Lakh) to 30% (for income above ₹15 Lakh).

Old Regime: Income up to ₹2.5 Lakh is exempt. Tax rates are 5% for ₹2.5-5 Lakh, 20% for ₹5-10 Lakh, and 30% for ₹10 Lakh or more. However, a ₹12,500 rebate is offered for persons earning up to ₹5 Lakhs.

Capital Gains Tax (CGT): It is applicable to profits derived from sales of capital assets. The said gain is divided into short-term and long-term based on the period of asset holding, such as:

Short-term Capital Gains (STCG): A 15% flat tax rate is applicable on securities/assets held for less than 1 year.

Long-term Capital Gains (LTCG): Profits over ₹1 Lakh from equities held for a year are subject to 10% tax.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT): The said tax is levied on stock exchange transactions:

Equity Delivery: 0.1% on both buy and sell.

Equity Intraday: 0.025% on the sell side.

Equity Futures: 0.01% on the sell side.

Equity Options: 0.017% on the sell side (premium).

Mutual Fund Units (Equity-oriented): 0.001% on the sell side.

Goods and Services Tax (GST): GST is an indirect tax on goods and services, with primary rates of 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. Lower rates apply to specified sectors and composition taxpayers, who pay GST at 1.5%, 5%, or 6%, respectively. Additionally, the rates for Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) are 2% and 1%, respectively.

Other taxes include Excise Duty, Customs Duty, Professional Tax, etc.

The extensive tax system focuses on balancing revenue generation with consumer affordability, making India’s tax landscape dynamic and complex.

