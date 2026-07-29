Adani Enterprises Q1 FY27 Results: Record EBITDA of ₹5,642 Crore, Revenue Up 50%

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the flagship company of the Adani Group, has kicked off FY27 with a record-breaking financial performance, reporting its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of ₹5,642 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company’s strong operational momentum across airports, copper, roads, renewable energy, and data centers helped drive a 49% year-on-year (YoY) increase in EBITDA, while total income surged 50% YoY to ₹33,546 crore.

Despite reporting a net loss due to a one-time exceptional charge, the company showcased robust operational growth and reaffirmed its long-term infrastructure expansion strategy.

Adani Enterprises Delivers Record Operational Performance

The company reported EBITDA of ₹5,642 crore, marking its highest quarterly operating profit to date. Revenue climbed sharply to ₹33,546 crore, reflecting strong contributions from multiple business verticals.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at ₹1,295 crore, excluding the ₹2,644 crore OFAC settlement booked as an exceptional item during the quarter. Due to this one-time charge, Adani Enterprises reported a net loss (PAT) of ₹1,160 crore, despite healthy operational performance.

Chairman Gautam Adani attributed the strong results to the growing scale and maturity of the company’s infrastructure and incubation platforms.

Airports Business Continues Strong Growth

The airports business remained one of the biggest growth drivers during the quarter.

Key highlights include:

Airport EBITDA increased 49% YoY to ₹1,633 crore .

to . Revenue from airports rose 39% to ₹3,763 crore .

to . Passenger traffic grew to 24.2 million , up 3% YoY .

, up . Cargo volumes increased 7% during the quarter.

A major milestone was the commencement of international operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport on July 15, 2026, strengthening Adani’s position in India’s aviation infrastructure sector.

Copper Business Emerges as a Key Earnings Contributor

Adani Enterprises’ copper business witnessed a sharp ramp-up in production and operations.

Highlights include:

EBITDA contribution of ₹749 crore .

. Copper sales volumes increased 4.6 times to 64.7 KT.

The business is expected to play a bigger role in supporting India’s manufacturing, power, electric vehicle, and renewable energy ecosystems.

Renewable Energy Business Expands Manufacturing Capacity

The company’s clean energy platform, Adani New Industries (ANIL), continued expanding its manufacturing capabilities.

During the quarter:

Solar module manufacturing capacity increased to 5.7 GW after commissioning an additional 1.7 GW production line.

after commissioning an additional production line. Domestic demand fully absorbed solar module production.

Wind turbine deliveries increased 83% YoY.

Although EBITDA from the new energy segment declined due to ongoing investments and expansion, management remains optimistic about long-term growth.

Data Center Business Wins Major Hyperscale Order

AdaniConnex continued expanding its digital infrastructure portfolio by securing a 400 MW hyperscale data center order in Visakhapatnam.

This increased the company’s cumulative tied-up capacity to over 960 MW, reinforcing its ambition to become one of India’s leading data center operators.

Infrastructure Portfolio Reaches Key Milestones

The company achieved several important milestones during the quarter:

Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced international flight operations.

commenced international flight operations. Ganga Expressway began toll collections from May 15, 2026 .

began toll collections from . A new BOT road project spanning 620.6 lane kilometers was added.

was added. Mining services expanded with the operationalization of the Dhirauli mine.

These developments are expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue and cash flows in the coming quarters.

₹15,000 Crore QIP Reflects Strong Investor Confidence

Adani Enterprises successfully raised ₹15,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), making it one of India’s largest QIP issues by a non-financial corporate.

The issue received 3.8 times subscription, attracting both domestic and global institutional investors.

Management said the successful fundraise reflects investor confidence in the company’s long-term infrastructure strategy and execution capabilities.

Stock Performance

Following the announcement of the quarterly results, Adani Enterprises shares closed at ₹3,024.50, compared to the previous close of ₹3,002.30.

Previous Close: ₹3,002.30

Open: ₹3,017.80

High: ₹3,048.30

Low: ₹2,972.70

Close: ₹3,024.50

Outlook

Adani Enterprises believes it is entering the next phase of growth after years of heavy capital investment. As large infrastructure assets become operational and utilization improves, the company expects stronger profitability and cash generation.

With expanding businesses across airports, renewable energy, copper, roads, mining, and data centers, the company is positioning itself to benefit from India’s growing infrastructure and energy transition.

Key Takeaways

Record quarterly EBITDA of ₹5,642 crore , up 49% YoY .

, up . Total income increased 50% to ₹33,546 crore .

to . Strong growth in airports, copper, and data center businesses.

Solar manufacturing capacity expanded to 5.7 GW .

. Navi Mumbai International Airport began international operations.

₹15,000 crore QIP received 3.8x subscription .

. Reported net loss due to a one-time ₹2,644 crore exceptional charge, while core operations remained strong.