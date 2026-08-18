Groww Share Price Falls 4%: ₹1,500 Crore Block Deals Trigger Selling Pressure

Groww share price today: Shares of Groww came under pressure on August 18, 2026, after nearly 7.78 crore shares changed hands in two large block deals worth around ₹1,500 crore. The stock fell as much as 4.02% to ₹190.70, making Groww the worst performer on the Nifty Midcap 100 during the session.

The sharp move came amid unusually high trading activity, with volumes rising to around 2.6 times the three-month average. While the identity of the buyers and sellers was not immediately disclosed, the large transactions have raised questions about whether the activity represents profit-booking, institutional selling or a change in ownership.

Importantly, Groww’s operating metrics continue to show strong momentum, with the company adding more than 70,000 active clients in July and further increasing its market share.

Groww Share Price Today

Groww shares opened at ₹198.11 against the previous close of ₹198.69. The stock initially touched a high of ₹198.25 before coming under selling pressure.

It hit an intraday low of ₹190.86. As of 2:30 PM on August 18, 2026, Groww was trading at around ₹193.80, down 2.47%.

Particulars Details Previous Close ₹198.69 Open ₹198.11 Intraday High ₹198.25 Intraday Low ₹190.86 Current Price ₹193.80 Current Change -2.47% Intraday Fall Up to 4.02%

Why Is Groww Stock Falling Today?

The immediate trigger for the decline appears to be the large block transactions in Groww shares.

Around 7.78 crore shares, representing approximately 1.2% of Groww’s outstanding equity, were traded through two block deals.

The transactions were:

Approximately 7.52 crore shares at ₹193.45 , worth around ₹1,450 crore

, worth around Approximately 26.1 lakh shares at ₹193.10, worth around ₹50.3 crore

Together, the transactions were worth nearly ₹1,500 crore.

The size of the trades has increased market attention because the participants were not immediately identified. Without clarity on the sellers and buyers, investors are left to assess whether the transactions represent institutional profit-booking, an investor exit or a transfer of shares between large holders.

Groww Block Deal: Key Details

Block Deal Shares Price Approx. Value Deal 1 ~7.52 crore ₹193.45 ~₹1,450 crore Deal 2 ~26.1 lakh ₹193.10 ~₹50.3 crore Total ~7.78 crore — ~₹1,500 crore

The combined transaction represents around 1.2% of Groww’s outstanding equity, making it a sizeable transaction relative to the company’s traded stock.

Groww Trading Volume Surges

The block deals were accompanied by a sharp increase in trading activity.

Groww’s trading volume rose to approximately 2.6 times its three-month average, indicating significantly higher-than-usual participation in the stock.

Such a spike in volume can occur when large institutional investors rebalance portfolios or when existing shareholders book profits after a substantial increase in the stock price.

For investors, the next key question is whether today’s elevated volume remains isolated or is followed by additional large transactions in the coming sessions.

Groww’s Business Momentum Remains Strong

Despite the weakness in the stock, Groww’s latest client data remains encouraging.

The company added approximately 70,119 active clients in July, taking its active client base to around 1.31 crore.

Groww’s active-client market share also increased to 28.88% in July, compared with 28.72% in June.

This is particularly notable because the overall broking industry saw relatively muted client additions during the month.

India’s broking industry added only around 8,000 net active clients in July, making Groww’s addition of more than 70,000 clients stand out significantly.

Groww Stock: Investor Takeaway

Groww shares fell sharply today as large block transactions involving around 7.78 crore shares worth nearly ₹1,500 crore triggered selling pressure.

The stock touched a low of ₹190.86 before recovering partially to around ₹193.80, down 2.47% at 2:30 PM.

However, the company’s operating indicators remain strong. Groww added 70,119 active clients in July, taking its total active-client base to approximately 1.31 crore, while its market share increased to 28.88%.

Therefore, the current decline appears more closely associated with the large block deals and short-term supply pressure than with a deterioration in Groww’s client-growth performance.

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