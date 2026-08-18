Block Deal Alert: Resilient Asset Management Sells Stake Worth Up to ₹4,895 Crore in PayTM; What Investors Should Know

18 Aug 2026 , 02:14 PM
Paytm Block Deal: Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, came under pressure on Tuesday after Resilient Asset Management B.V. proposed to sell up to a 4.98% stake in the company through a block deal. The transaction, which could be worth around ₹4,895 crore if the entire stake is sold, has put the spotlight on Paytm’s shareholding structure and near-term stock supply.
The block deal was executed at a floor price of ₹1,535.10 per share, representing a discount of around 2.9% to Paytm’s previous closing price of ₹1,580.20. Around 1.92 crore Paytm shares, valued at nearly ₹2,949 crore, changed hands at the floor price.
Despite the large transaction, Paytm’s underlying business performance remains strong, with the company reporting significant growth in revenue, profitability and EBITDA in Q1 FY27.
|Particulars
|Details
|Company
|One97 Communications Ltd.
|Brand
|Paytm
|Seller
|Resilient Asset Management B.V.
|Proposed stake sale
|Up to 4.98%
|Base transaction
|Around 1.92 crore shares
|Base stake
|Around 3%
|Base deal value
|Nearly ₹2,949 crore
|Maximum transaction value
|Around ₹4,895 crore
|Floor price
|₹1,535.10 per share
|Previous close
|₹1,580.20
|Discount to previous close
|Around 2.9%
|Additional shares option
|Around 1.27 crore shares
|Lock-up
|90 days
Paytm shares opened around ₹1,580.20 and traded between a high of ₹1,599.00 and a low of ₹1,551.60 during the session.
As of 2:10 PM on August 18, 2026, Paytm shares were trading at around ₹1,551.40, down 1.82% from the previous close.
The stock’s movement indicates that investors are absorbing the additional supply created by the block transaction. The ₹1,535.10 block-deal price is likely to remain an important near-term reference level for market participants.
Resilient Asset Management B.V., a Netherlands-based entity wholly owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, had acquired approximately 10.2% of Paytm from Antfin in August 2023 through optionally convertible debentures.
However, the economic ownership structure is important in understanding the latest transaction.
While Resilient holds the voting rights attached to the shares, Antfin retained the economic interest in the investment. Therefore, the proceeds from the stake sale are expected to flow to Antfin rather than directly to Vijay Shekhar Sharma.
The transaction is consequently not the same as a founder exit.
One of the key points for Paytm investors is that Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s direct 9.03% stake in One97 Communications remains unchanged.
Therefore, the proposed Resilient transaction should primarily be viewed as an unwinding of an earlier ownership arrangement rather than a reduction in Sharma’s direct holding in Paytm.
The transaction also continues the broader process of reducing the historical exposure of Alibaba and Ant-related entities to Paytm.
The initial block transaction involves approximately 1.92 crore shares, equivalent to around 3% of Paytm’s equity, at ₹1,535.10 per share.
At this price, the initial transaction is worth nearly ₹2,949 crore.
An additional option to sell approximately 1.27 crore shares could increase the total transaction size to as much as 4.98% of Paytm, taking the potential value of the deal to around ₹4,895 crore.
A 90-day lock-up linked to the transaction could also restrict further selling during the period, potentially reducing the immediate risk of another large stake sale.
While the block deal could create short-term volatility, Paytm’s latest operating performance remains encouraging.
For Q1 FY27, Paytm reported:
The improvement in revenue and profitability suggests that the block deal is primarily a shareholding and supply event, rather than a development that directly changes Paytm’s underlying business fundamentals.
The immediate impact of a large block sale is generally related to share supply and market sentiment.
With a significant number of shares entering the market, Paytm could face near-term selling pressure as investors assess the additional supply. The stock’s ability to hold above the block-deal price of ₹1,535.10 could therefore become an important indicator of short-term market sentiment.
If the stock stabilises above this level after the transaction, it could suggest that the market is successfully absorbing the additional supply. Conversely, sustained trading below the block-deal price could indicate continued pressure from sellers.
Investors should therefore distinguish between the technical impact of the stake sale and Paytm’s operating performance.
The ₹1,535.10 block-deal price is the key near-term reference level.
With Paytm trading at around ₹1,551.40 at 2:10 PM, the stock was still above the transaction price, although it remained below the previous close.
Investors may watch:
The stock’s ability to sustain above the block-deal price could be important in determining whether the selling event remains a short-term overhang or develops into a broader trend.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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