Block Deal Alert: Resilient Asset Management Sells Stake Worth Up to ₹4,895 Crore in PayTM; What Investors Should Know

Paytm Block Deal: Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, came under pressure on Tuesday after Resilient Asset Management B.V. proposed to sell up to a 4.98% stake in the company through a block deal. The transaction, which could be worth around ₹4,895 crore if the entire stake is sold, has put the spotlight on Paytm’s shareholding structure and near-term stock supply.

The block deal was executed at a floor price of ₹1,535.10 per share, representing a discount of around 2.9% to Paytm’s previous closing price of ₹1,580.20. Around 1.92 crore Paytm shares, valued at nearly ₹2,949 crore, changed hands at the floor price.

Despite the large transaction, Paytm’s underlying business performance remains strong, with the company reporting significant growth in revenue, profitability and EBITDA in Q1 FY27.

Paytm Block Deal: Key Details

Particulars Details Company One97 Communications Ltd. Brand Paytm Seller Resilient Asset Management B.V. Proposed stake sale Up to 4.98% Base transaction Around 1.92 crore shares Base stake Around 3% Base deal value Nearly ₹2,949 crore Maximum transaction value Around ₹4,895 crore Floor price ₹1,535.10 per share Previous close ₹1,580.20 Discount to previous close Around 2.9% Additional shares option Around 1.27 crore shares Lock-up 90 days

Paytm Share Price Today

Paytm shares opened around ₹1,580.20 and traded between a high of ₹1,599.00 and a low of ₹1,551.60 during the session.

As of 2:10 PM on August 18, 2026, Paytm shares were trading at around ₹1,551.40, down 1.82% from the previous close.

The stock’s movement indicates that investors are absorbing the additional supply created by the block transaction. The ₹1,535.10 block-deal price is likely to remain an important near-term reference level for market participants.

Why Is Resilient Selling Paytm Shares?

Resilient Asset Management B.V., a Netherlands-based entity wholly owned by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, had acquired approximately 10.2% of Paytm from Antfin in August 2023 through optionally convertible debentures.

However, the economic ownership structure is important in understanding the latest transaction.

While Resilient holds the voting rights attached to the shares, Antfin retained the economic interest in the investment. Therefore, the proceeds from the stake sale are expected to flow to Antfin rather than directly to Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

The transaction is consequently not the same as a founder exit.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s Direct Holding Remains Unchanged

One of the key points for Paytm investors is that Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s direct 9.03% stake in One97 Communications remains unchanged.

Therefore, the proposed Resilient transaction should primarily be viewed as an unwinding of an earlier ownership arrangement rather than a reduction in Sharma’s direct holding in Paytm.

The transaction also continues the broader process of reducing the historical exposure of Alibaba and Ant-related entities to Paytm.

Paytm Block Deal Size and Structure

The initial block transaction involves approximately 1.92 crore shares, equivalent to around 3% of Paytm’s equity, at ₹1,535.10 per share.

At this price, the initial transaction is worth nearly ₹2,949 crore.

An additional option to sell approximately 1.27 crore shares could increase the total transaction size to as much as 4.98% of Paytm, taking the potential value of the deal to around ₹4,895 crore.

A 90-day lock-up linked to the transaction could also restrict further selling during the period, potentially reducing the immediate risk of another large stake sale.

Paytm Fundamentals Remain Strong

While the block deal could create short-term volatility, Paytm’s latest operating performance remains encouraging.

For Q1 FY27, Paytm reported:

Revenue from operations: ₹2,448 crore, up 28% year-on-year

₹2,448 crore, up Net profit: ₹220 crore, up 79% year-on-year

₹220 crore, up EBITDA: ₹203 crore

₹203 crore EBITDA: Highest-ever level reported by the company

The improvement in revenue and profitability suggests that the block deal is primarily a shareholding and supply event, rather than a development that directly changes Paytm’s underlying business fundamentals.

What Does the Paytm Block Deal Mean for Investors?

The immediate impact of a large block sale is generally related to share supply and market sentiment.

With a significant number of shares entering the market, Paytm could face near-term selling pressure as investors assess the additional supply. The stock’s ability to hold above the block-deal price of ₹1,535.10 could therefore become an important indicator of short-term market sentiment.

If the stock stabilises above this level after the transaction, it could suggest that the market is successfully absorbing the additional supply. Conversely, sustained trading below the block-deal price could indicate continued pressure from sellers.

Investors should therefore distinguish between the technical impact of the stake sale and Paytm’s operating performance.

Paytm Stock: Key Levels to Watch

The ₹1,535.10 block-deal price is the key near-term reference level.

With Paytm trading at around ₹1,551.40 at 2:10 PM, the stock was still above the transaction price, although it remained below the previous close.

Investors may watch:

₹1,535.10: Block-deal price and immediate reference level

Block-deal price and immediate reference level ₹1,551–₹1,560: Current trading zone after the initial reaction

Current trading zone after the initial reaction ₹1,580.20: Previous closing price

Previous closing price ₹1,599: Intraday high for the day

The stock’s ability to sustain above the block-deal price could be important in determining whether the selling event remains a short-term overhang or develops into a broader trend.

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