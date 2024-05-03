iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Adani Enterprises' net profit down y-o-y by 38% in March quarter

3 May 2024 , 10:53 AM

Adani Enterprises’ net profit for the fourth quarter of FY24 decreased by 38% year over year to ₹451 Crore, mostly as a result of an unusual expense and rising operational and material expenses. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the flagship company of the Adani Group had a nearly 1% YoY increase in income from operations, reaching ₹29,180 Crore, the company reported in an exchange filing on May 2.

Additionally, Adani Enterprises announced a dividend for the entire fiscal year 2023–2024 of ₹1.3 per share. The stock was trading at ₹3,003.35, down 1.14% as of 10:49 a.m.

The operating costs of Adani Enterprises, which increased by 31% year over year to ₹9,324 Crore, appear to have taken the biggest toll on the company’s Q4 results. During the quarter, the cost of materials utilised more than doubled from ₹1,324 Crore to ₹2,824 Crore, year over year.

The figures showed that the company’s overall expenses for the quarter increased by 2% year over year to ₹28,309 Crore, eating up more of the gains in total income.

 

Additionally, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd.’s yearly fees resulted in an extraordinary loss of ₹627 Crore for the Adani Group firm, which runs the airport, as an expense for the months of March through September 2022.

Pre-tax profit for the conglomerate’s road infrastructure division fell by 84%.

While the company’s core coal trading operation saw nearly double-digit profit before taxes to ₹1,571 Crore, the mining and infrastructure segments performed poorly.

To achieve net zero emissions for its ports, power, and cement activities by 2050, the Adani Group also intends to invest up to $100 billion in green energy transition over the following ten years. In its efforts to decarbonise operations, the business also intends to increase the usage of green hydrogen.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

For opening a demat account click here.

For doing stock trading & investments, go here
 
For loans, go here

Related Tags

  • Adani Enterprises
  • Q4
  • result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.