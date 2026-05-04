iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Adani Ports Shares jump 4% intraday - Reasons explained

4 May 2026 , 12:23 PM

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) surged as much as 4% after the company announced its Q4 results for Financial Year 2026. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd – India’s largest private port operator, has delivered a record-breaking financial performance in its latest quarterly results, continuing  to reinforce its leadership position in India’s logistics and port sector, although certain efficiency and debt-related indicators warrant closer attention.

Financial Performance Highlights

APSEZ reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, reaching ₹10,737.56 crore, driven by strong cargo growth and operational scale.

  • Operating Profit (PBDIT): ₹6,019.76 crore (all-time high)
  • Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹3,384.06 crore, reflecting strong earnings conversion
  • EBITDA Growth: Up ~31% YoY
  • EBITDA Margin: Expanded to an impressive ~61.1%

Underscoring the company’s ability to scale efficiently while maintaining strong margins, a key factor for long-term investors.


Cargo Volume Growth Driving Momentum

Operationally, APSEZ continues to see robust demand:

  • Q4 Cargo Volume: Up 13% YoY to 133.4 MMT
  • April Volume: Up 15% YoY to 43.1 MMT

Growth was primarily fueled by:

  • Containers: +17%
  • Dry cargo: +17%

However, rail logistics volumes declined by 16%, indicating some weakness in inland connectivity segments.

Efficiency & Risk Indicators to Watch

Despite strong top-line and EBITDA growth, a few financial metrics signal caution:

  • ROCE (Return on Capital Employed): Declined to 12.36%
  • Interest Coverage Ratio: Dropped to 3.75x
  • Interest Cost: Increased to ₹1,605.22 crore (quarterly high)
  • Debtors Turnover: Slowed to 6.07x (longer receivable cycles)

Additionally:

  • Core Profit (PBT excluding other income): Fell by 8.10%

Suggesting pressure on capital efficiency and rising financing costs, which investors should monitor closely.

Capital Structure Remains Stable

  • Debt-to-Equity Ratio: 0.66x

This indicates a relatively conservative balance sheet, providing room for future expansion or leverage if required. However, rising interest costs highlight the importance of prudent debt management going forward.

Stock Market Performance vs BSE Sensex

APSEZ has significantly outperformed the broader market across multiple timeframes:

  • 1 Week: +3.20% vs Sensex -0.97%
  • 1 Month: +26.02% vs 6.90%
  • YTD: +12.63% vs -9.75%
  • 1 Year: +36.11% vs -4.15%
  • 3 Years: +142.98% vs 25.86%
  • 5 Years: +126.76% vs 57.67%
  • 10 Years: +594.71% vs 200.37%

The company clearly demonstrates consistent long-term outperformance, making it a strong candidate for growth-oriented portfolios.

Final Verdict: Growth Intact, But Watch Efficiency

Positives:

  • Record-breaking financial performance
  • Strong cargo and volume growth
  • Industry leadership with scalable infrastructure

Concerns:

  • Declining capital efficiency (ROCE)
  • Rising interest burden
  • Pressure on core profitability

Conclusion

Adani Ports & SEZ remains a compelling long-term growth story backed by strong operational performance and market leadership. However, investors should keep a close eye on margin sustainability, debt costs, and efficiency metrics as the company continues its expansion journey.

For long-term investors, the stock still offers solid potential, but near-term volatility and financial discipline will be key factors shaping future returns.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AdaniPorts
  • #bseSensex
  • #EarningsReport
  • #EquityResearch
  • #FundamentalAnalysis
  • #InfrastructureStocks
  • #LongTermInvesting
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Infosys, TCS Crash to Fresh 52-Week Lows as OpenAI AI Deployment Push Sparks Panic in IT Stocks

Infosys, TCS Crash to Fresh 52-Week Lows as OpenAI AI Deployment Push Sparks Panic in IT Stocks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 May 2026|07:15 PM
V-Marc India 5:1 Bonus Issue: Shares Rally as FY26 Profit Jumps 177%

V-Marc India 5:1 Bonus Issue: Shares Rally as FY26 Profit Jumps 177%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 May 2026|06:01 PM
India Inflation News: CPI Hits 3.48% in April 2026 Amid Rising Food and Service Costs

India Inflation News: CPI Hits 3.48% in April 2026 Amid Rising Food and Service Costs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 May 2026|05:48 PM
Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex Crash on OpenAI Threat and Rising Crude Prices

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex Crash on OpenAI Threat and Rising Crude Prices

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 May 2026|05:25 PM
Uday Kotak's views on Oil Shock: What it means for India's Economy and Households

Uday Kotak's views on Oil Shock: What it means for India's Economy and Households

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 May 2026|05:00 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.