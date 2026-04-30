Global Market Updates – Precap

UNITED STATES MARKETS (April 29 Close)

S&P 500: 7,135.95 down 0.04%

Nasdaq: 24,673.24 up 0.04%

Dow Jones: 48,861.81 down 280 pts (−0.57%)

Top News

Fed Holds Rates (Historic Split)

The Federal Open Market Committee held rates at 3.50%–3.75% with an 8–4 vote, marking the widest policy split since 1992.

Four members dissented in favor of a rate cut

Signals deep internal disagreement on policy direction

Leadership Update

Jerome Powell to remain on the Fed Board after stepping down as Chair

Kevin Warsh’s confirmation process is ongoing

Other Movers

Alphabet ▲ ~7% (after hours) Q1 revenue: $109.9B (+22% YoY) Google Cloud revenue: $20B (+63%) Net income nearly doubled to $62.6B Raised capex guidance to $180–$190B

▲ ~7% (after hours) Meta ▼ ~6% (after hours) Q1 revenue: $56.3B (+33% YoY) Raised capex forecast to $125–$145B Stock declined due to drop in daily active users Weakness linked to disruptions in Iran and Russia

▼ ~6% (after hours)

UNITED KINGDOM (April 29 Close)

FTSE 100: 10,213.11 (GBP) down 1.16%

Key Development

Pharma Stocks Drag Index Lower

GSK and AstraZeneca weighed heavily despite strong earnings

and weighed heavily despite strong earnings GSK sales: £7.6B (+5%)

Growth driven by Specialty Medicines (+14%)

AstraZeneca maintained strong oncology demand outlook

Note:

Jefferies highlighted that part of GSK’s earnings beat came from legal provisions rather than core operations

CHINA (April 29 Close)

Shanghai Composite: 4,106 (CNY) up 0.71%

Key Development

US Sanctions & EV Sector Movement

US sanctioned a Chinese refiner and warned banks over Iran-linked transactions

Risk of secondary sanctions raised

Market Reaction:

BYD ▲ (strong earnings)

▲ (strong earnings) CATL ▲ (recovery after sell-off)

▲ (recovery after sell-off) Foxconn ▼ despite strong AI revenue growth

HONG KONG (April 29 Close)

Hang Seng Index: 26,112 ▲ 1.68%

Key Drivers

Broad-based recovery led by financials and tech

Key movers: Meituan ▲ 3.6% HK Exchanges ▲ 3.0% AIA Group ▲ 2.2% Tencent ▲ 1.1%



Sentiment Check:

Cautious amid elevated oil prices

US–Iran tensions remain unresolved

COMMODITIES

Brent Crude

~$118.03 ▲ 7.67%

Highest since June 2022

Driven by: Continued US blockade on Iran Falling US inventories Record exports (>6M bpd) UAE exit from OPEC



WTI Crude

~$106.88 ▲ 8.92%

Supply shock due to Strait of Hormuz disruption

Prices above $100 for the first time in years

Gold

~$4,543/oz ▼ 1.15%

Declined despite geopolitical tensions

Reason: Rising rate expectations Oil-driven inflation reducing appeal of non-yielding assets



TOP 5 STORIES IMPACTING INDIAN MARKETS

1. Iran Blockade — Oil Above $118 (Major Negative)

US confirms continued blockade on Iran

Impact on India: Imports ~85% of crude Every $10 rise → +0.3–0.5% CPI Pressure on fiscal deficit and current account



2. Fed Decision — Mixed but Slightly Positive

Rate hold with dovish dissent

Implications: Lower probability of further hikes Reduced pressure on INR Supports capital flows into emerging markets



3. US Sanctions — Risk to India’s Energy Strategy

Crackdown on Iran-linked transactions

Potential impact: Limits access to discounted crude Raises energy sourcing challenges Adds fiscal pressure



4. Big Tech Earnings — IT Sector Watch

Alphabet strong cloud growth signals continued AI demand

Positive for Indian IT (cloud exposure)

Meta mixed signals: Higher capex = opportunity User decline = medium-term uncertainty



5. Gold Decline — Mild Positive

Falling gold prices may reduce import burden

Could slightly improve current account balance

Helps offset rising oil import costs

KEY THEMES TO WATCH

Oil price shock vs inflation trajectory

Fed policy divergence and USD movement

Geopolitical risks (US–Iran tensions)

AI spending trends and IT sector outlook

Energy supply disruptions and sanctions impact

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