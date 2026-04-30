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Global Market Updates – Precap

30 Apr 2026 , 07:11 PM

UNITED STATES MARKETS (April 29 Close)

S&P 500: 7,135.95 down 0.04%
Nasdaq: 24,673.24 up 0.04%
Dow Jones: 48,861.81 down 280 pts (−0.57%)

Top News
Fed Holds Rates (Historic Split)
The Federal Open Market Committee held rates at 3.50%–3.75% with an 8–4 vote, marking the widest policy split since 1992.

  • Four members dissented in favor of a rate cut
  • Signals deep internal disagreement on policy direction

Leadership Update

  • Jerome Powell to remain on the Fed Board after stepping down as Chair
  • Kevin Warsh’s confirmation process is ongoing

Other Movers

  • Alphabet ▲ ~7% (after hours)
    • Q1 revenue: $109.9B (+22% YoY)
    • Google Cloud revenue: $20B (+63%)
    • Net income nearly doubled to $62.6B
    • Raised capex guidance to $180–$190B
  • Meta ▼ ~6% (after hours)
    • Q1 revenue: $56.3B (+33% YoY)
    • Raised capex forecast to $125–$145B
    • Stock declined due to drop in daily active users
    • Weakness linked to disruptions in Iran and Russia

UNITED KINGDOM (April 29 Close)

FTSE 100: 10,213.11 (GBP) down 1.16%

Key Development
Pharma Stocks Drag Index Lower

  • GSK and AstraZeneca weighed heavily despite strong earnings
  • GSK sales: £7.6B (+5%)
  • Growth driven by Specialty Medicines (+14%)
  • AstraZeneca maintained strong oncology demand outlook

Note:
Jefferies highlighted that part of GSK’s earnings beat came from legal provisions rather than core operations

CHINA (April 29 Close)

Shanghai Composite: 4,106 (CNY) up 0.71%

Key Development
US Sanctions & EV Sector Movement

  • US sanctioned a Chinese refiner and warned banks over Iran-linked transactions
  • Risk of secondary sanctions raised

Market Reaction:

  • BYD ▲ (strong earnings)
  • CATL ▲ (recovery after sell-off)
  • Foxconn ▼ despite strong AI revenue growth

HONG KONG (April 29 Close)

Hang Seng Index: 26,112 ▲ 1.68%

Key Drivers

  • Broad-based recovery led by financials and tech
  • Key movers:
    • Meituan ▲ 3.6%
    • HK Exchanges ▲ 3.0%
    • AIA Group ▲ 2.2%
    • Tencent ▲ 1.1%

Sentiment Check:

  • Cautious amid elevated oil prices
  • US–Iran tensions remain unresolved

COMMODITIES

Brent Crude
~$118.03 ▲ 7.67%

  • Highest since June 2022
  • Driven by:
    • Continued US blockade on Iran
    • Falling US inventories
    • Record exports (>6M bpd)
    • UAE exit from OPEC

WTI Crude
~$106.88 ▲ 8.92%

  • Supply shock due to Strait of Hormuz disruption
  • Prices above $100 for the first time in years

Gold
~$4,543/oz ▼ 1.15%

  • Declined despite geopolitical tensions
  • Reason:
    • Rising rate expectations
    • Oil-driven inflation reducing appeal of non-yielding assets

TOP 5 STORIES IMPACTING INDIAN MARKETS

1. Iran Blockade — Oil Above $118 (Major Negative)

  • US confirms continued blockade on Iran
  • Impact on India:
    • Imports ~85% of crude
    • Every $10 rise → +0.3–0.5% CPI
    • Pressure on fiscal deficit and current account

2. Fed Decision — Mixed but Slightly Positive

  • Rate hold with dovish dissent
  • Implications:
    • Lower probability of further hikes
    • Reduced pressure on INR
    • Supports capital flows into emerging markets

3. US Sanctions — Risk to India’s Energy Strategy

  • Crackdown on Iran-linked transactions
  • Potential impact:
    • Limits access to discounted crude
    • Raises energy sourcing challenges
    • Adds fiscal pressure

4. Big Tech Earnings — IT Sector Watch

  • Alphabet strong cloud growth signals continued AI demand
  • Positive for Indian IT (cloud exposure)
  • Meta mixed signals:
    • Higher capex = opportunity
    • User decline = medium-term uncertainty

5. Gold Decline — Mild Positive

  • Falling gold prices may reduce import burden
  • Could slightly improve current account balance
  • Helps offset rising oil import costs

KEY THEMES TO WATCH

  • Oil price shock vs inflation trajectory
  • Fed policy divergence and USD movement
  • Geopolitical risks (US–Iran tensions)
  • AI spending trends and IT sector outlook
  • Energy supply disruptions and sanctions impact

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AIStocks
  • #BigTechEarnings
  • #GoldPrices
  • #MarketUpdate
  • #OilPrices
  • #StockMarketToday
  • BrentCrude
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