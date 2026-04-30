Global Market Updates – Precap

UNITED STATES MARKETS (April 29 Close)
S&P 500: 7,135.95 down 0.04%
Nasdaq: 24,673.24 up 0.04%
Dow Jones: 48,861.81 down 280 pts (−0.57%)
Top News
Fed Holds Rates (Historic Split)
The Federal Open Market Committee held rates at 3.50%–3.75% with an 8–4 vote, marking the widest policy split since 1992.
- Four members dissented in favor of a rate cut
- Signals deep internal disagreement on policy direction
Leadership Update
- Jerome Powell to remain on the Fed Board after stepping down as Chair
- Kevin Warsh’s confirmation process is ongoing
Other Movers
- Alphabet ▲ ~7% (after hours)
- Q1 revenue: $109.9B (+22% YoY)
- Google Cloud revenue: $20B (+63%)
- Net income nearly doubled to $62.6B
- Raised capex guidance to $180–$190B
- Meta ▼ ~6% (after hours)
- Q1 revenue: $56.3B (+33% YoY)
- Raised capex forecast to $125–$145B
- Stock declined due to drop in daily active users
- Weakness linked to disruptions in Iran and Russia
UNITED KINGDOM (April 29 Close)
FTSE 100: 10,213.11 (GBP) down 1.16%
Key Development
Pharma Stocks Drag Index Lower
- GSK and AstraZeneca weighed heavily despite strong earnings
- GSK sales: £7.6B (+5%)
- Growth driven by Specialty Medicines (+14%)
- AstraZeneca maintained strong oncology demand outlook
Note:
Jefferies highlighted that part of GSK’s earnings beat came from legal provisions rather than core operations
CHINA (April 29 Close)
Shanghai Composite: 4,106 (CNY) up 0.71%
Key Development
US Sanctions & EV Sector Movement
- US sanctioned a Chinese refiner and warned banks over Iran-linked transactions
- Risk of secondary sanctions raised
Market Reaction:
- BYD ▲ (strong earnings)
- CATL ▲ (recovery after sell-off)
- Foxconn ▼ despite strong AI revenue growth
HONG KONG (April 29 Close)
Hang Seng Index: 26,112 ▲ 1.68%
Key Drivers
- Broad-based recovery led by financials and tech
- Key movers:
- Meituan ▲ 3.6%
- HK Exchanges ▲ 3.0%
- AIA Group ▲ 2.2%
- Tencent ▲ 1.1%
Sentiment Check:
- Cautious amid elevated oil prices
- US–Iran tensions remain unresolved
COMMODITIES
Brent Crude
~$118.03 ▲ 7.67%
- Highest since June 2022
- Driven by:
- Continued US blockade on Iran
- Falling US inventories
- Record exports (>6M bpd)
- UAE exit from OPEC
WTI Crude
~$106.88 ▲ 8.92%
- Supply shock due to Strait of Hormuz disruption
- Prices above $100 for the first time in years
Gold
~$4,543/oz ▼ 1.15%
- Declined despite geopolitical tensions
- Reason:
- Rising rate expectations
- Oil-driven inflation reducing appeal of non-yielding assets
TOP 5 STORIES IMPACTING INDIAN MARKETS
1. Iran Blockade — Oil Above $118 (Major Negative)
- US confirms continued blockade on Iran
- Impact on India:
- Imports ~85% of crude
- Every $10 rise → +0.3–0.5% CPI
- Pressure on fiscal deficit and current account
2. Fed Decision — Mixed but Slightly Positive
- Rate hold with dovish dissent
- Implications:
- Lower probability of further hikes
- Reduced pressure on INR
- Supports capital flows into emerging markets
3. US Sanctions — Risk to India’s Energy Strategy
- Crackdown on Iran-linked transactions
- Potential impact:
- Limits access to discounted crude
- Raises energy sourcing challenges
- Adds fiscal pressure
4. Big Tech Earnings — IT Sector Watch
- Alphabet strong cloud growth signals continued AI demand
- Positive for Indian IT (cloud exposure)
- Meta mixed signals:
- Higher capex = opportunity
- User decline = medium-term uncertainty
5. Gold Decline — Mild Positive
- Falling gold prices may reduce import burden
- Could slightly improve current account balance
- Helps offset rising oil import costs
KEY THEMES TO WATCH
- Oil price shock vs inflation trajectory
- Fed policy divergence and USD movement
- Geopolitical risks (US–Iran tensions)
- AI spending trends and IT sector outlook
- Energy supply disruptions and sanctions impact
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