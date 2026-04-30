Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex rebound towards the end of the day. Bajaj shares top the charts!

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on April 30, 2026, with Nifty slipping below 24,100 and Sensex shedding over 364 points to close at 77,132. A sharp surge in crude oil prices above $120 per barrel, a record-low rupee at 95.00, and continued FII selling kept markets under pressure through the session. The overall mood remained cautious and risk-off as global uncertainty weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

Market Overview: Nifty, Sensex, and Bank Nifty Performance

Nifty 50 closed at 24,044.35, down 133.30 points (0.55%)

Sensex ended at 77,132.27, down 364.09 points (0.47%)

Nifty Bank settled at 55,003.20, down 400.40 points (0.72%)

Top Gainers

Infosys Limited – closing at 1,182.60 up by 29% Sun Pharma – closing at 1,810.00 up by 1.76%

Top Losers

Trending stocks

1. Bajaj Auto Ltd–

Closed at ₹10,039.00, up 5.19%

Shares of Bajaj Auto rose over 5%, hitting a 52-week high

Buyback: Rally driven by announcement that the board will consider a share buyback on May 6, 2026, boosting investor sentiment.

Strong Cash Position: Company holds ₹15,000 crore surplus cash, supporting potential capital return.

Growth Momentum: Stable export performance with over 2 lakh units sold for consecutive months .

Positive Outlook: Expectations of strong Q4 results and possible dividend , along with brokerage upgrades, added to gains.

2. Bajaj Finance Limited–

Closed at ₹939.70, up 1.04%

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose over 2% following strong Q4 FY26 performance.

Strong Profit Growth: Net profit increased 22% YoY to ₹5,500+ crore , driven by healthy loan demand.

AUM Milestone: Assets Under Management (AUM) grew 22.4% to ₹5.1 lakh crore , crossing a key milestone

Loan Growth Momentum: Bajaj Finance booked 12.89 million new loans in the quarter, a 20% increase from 10.7 million a year ago

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share of face value of ₹ 1 each for FY26. This includes a special payout of ₹ 0.60 per equity share out of the exceptional gain on sale of BHFL shares.

3. Hindustan Unilever Limited–

Closed at ₹2,254.00, down 2.61%

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Limited fell over 3% despite Q4 FY26 results.

Profit Growth Not Enough: Net profit rose 21% YoY to ₹2,994 crore but failed to lift sentiment.

Margin Concerns: Rising input costs (especially palm oil) are expected to pressure margins going forward.

Valuation & Profit Booking: High valuation and recent rally led to profit booking , adding downside pressure.

Slower volume growth and increasing competition in the FMCG space and ongoing restructuring added to cautious outlook.

4. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited–

Closed at ₹342.40, up 2.92%

Shares of Tata Motors fell sharply, down nearly 3% amid heavy selling pressure.

Broad Market Weakness: Overall market decline and risk-off sentiment dragged auto stocks lower.

JLR Concerns: Negative news around Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) , including regulatory and quality issues, impacted sentiment.

Operational Issues: Reports of production disruptions and supply chain issues at JLR added to investor worries.

FII Selling Pressure: Continued foreign investor selling and weakness in the auto/EV segment dragged the stock lower.

Sectoral Indices Performance

Indices Change Nifty Auto 0.64% Nifty Oil & Gas 0.63% Nifty FMCG 1.35% Nifty Consumer Durables 1.57% Nifty Metal 2.12% Nifty PSU Bank 1.68% Nifty Realty 1.50%

What pushed the Reasons for market down

Trump’s Extended Blockade Warning –

US President Donald Trump indicated that the blockade of Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz may continue for several months, as diplomatic talks remain stalled. This has unsettled global investors and increased uncertainty in energy markets.

Crude Oil Crosses $120 Per Barrel –

Brent crude surged above $120 per barrel, its highest level since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, directly threatening India’s import bill, widening the current account deficit, and raising inflation risks across sectors.

Rupee Hits All-Time Low-

The Indian rupee weakened to a record low of 95.00 against the US dollar, driven by surging crude prices and FII outflows. A weaker rupee makes imports costlier and adds further pressure on corporate margins and inflation.

Fed’s Hawkish Commentary-

The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but struck a cautious tone, with three policymakers dissenting from signals of future rate cut. Rising US bond yields near 4.4% are pulling capital away from emerging markets like India.

AI Trade Driving Portfolio Outflows from India-

Strong earnings from AI majors in the US and South Korea strengthened the global AI investment theme, pulling foreign portfolio money out of emerging markets like India into higher-return AI-driven opportunities abroad.

Bond Yields Soar –

Rising US 10-year bond yields, hovering around 4.4%, are making US assets more attractive relative to Indian equities. This is encouraging further capital outflows from India, adding downward pressure on both the rupee and stock markets.

FII Selling Continues-

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth around ₹2,468 crore in the previous session and continued selling today. While DIIs bought ₹2,262 crore, it was not enough to offset the outflow pressure on markets.

Global Markets in Red-

Major Asian markets fell sharply. Japan’s Nikkei dropped over 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.3%, and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.5%. European markets also ended the previous session with heavy losses, adding to negative global cues.

Summary –

April 30, 2026, reflected a negative and risk-off market trend:

Metal, PSU Bank, and Realty stocks declined sharply , dragged by global weakness and rising bond yields

FMCG and Consumer Durable stocks showed relative resilience , supported by defensive buying

Auto and Financial stocks faced pressure , impacted by FII selling, currency weakness, and global concerns

With Nifty falling 133.30 points (-0.55%) and Sensex declining 364.09 points (-0.47%), investor sentiment remained weak amid rising crude oil prices, a record-low rupee, global uncertainty, and continued foreign outflow.