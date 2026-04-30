Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex rebound towards the end of the day. Bajaj shares top the charts!

30 Apr 2026 , 05:07 PM
The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on April 30, 2026, with Nifty slipping below 24,100 and Sensex shedding over 364 points to close at 77,132. A sharp surge in crude oil prices above $120 per barrel, a record-low rupee at 95.00, and continued FII selling kept markets under pressure through the session. The overall mood remained cautious and risk-off as global uncertainty weighed heavily on investor sentiment.
Top Gainers
Top Losers
1. Bajaj Auto Ltd–
3. Hindustan Unilever Limited–
4. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited–
|Indices
|Change
|Nifty Auto
|0.64%
|Nifty Oil & Gas
|0.63%
|Nifty FMCG
|1.35%
|Nifty Consumer Durables
|1.57%
|Nifty Metal
|2.12%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|1.68%
|Nifty Realty
|1.50%
US President Donald Trump indicated that the blockade of Iranian ports via the Strait of Hormuz may continue for several months, as diplomatic talks remain stalled. This has unsettled global investors and increased uncertainty in energy markets.
Brent crude surged above $120 per barrel, its highest level since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, directly threatening India’s import bill, widening the current account deficit, and raising inflation risks across sectors.
The Indian rupee weakened to a record low of 95.00 against the US dollar, driven by surging crude prices and FII outflows. A weaker rupee makes imports costlier and adds further pressure on corporate margins and inflation.
The US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but struck a cautious tone, with three policymakers dissenting from signals of future rate cut. Rising US bond yields near 4.4% are pulling capital away from emerging markets like India.
Strong earnings from AI majors in the US and South Korea strengthened the global AI investment theme, pulling foreign portfolio money out of emerging markets like India into higher-return AI-driven opportunities abroad.
Rising US 10-year bond yields, hovering around 4.4%, are making US assets more attractive relative to Indian equities. This is encouraging further capital outflows from India, adding downward pressure on both the rupee and stock markets.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth around ₹2,468 crore in the previous session and continued selling today. While DIIs bought ₹2,262 crore, it was not enough to offset the outflow pressure on markets.
Major Asian markets fell sharply. Japan’s Nikkei dropped over 1.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.3%, and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.5%. European markets also ended the previous session with heavy losses, adding to negative global cues.
April 30, 2026, reflected a negative and risk-off market trend:
With Nifty falling 133.30 points (-0.55%) and Sensex declining 364.09 points (-0.47%), investor sentiment remained weak amid rising crude oil prices, a record-low rupee, global uncertainty, and continued foreign outflow.
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