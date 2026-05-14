Adani Share Price Hits 52-Week High After Block Deal, Uber Data Centre Partnership Boosts Sentiment

14 May 2026 , 12:18 PM
Shares of Adani Enterprises surged sharply on May 14, rising 8% intraday to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,700 on the NSE amid strong investor interest, a large block deal, and positive developments related to its data centre business.
The rally in Adani share price extended gains to nearly 10% over the last two trading sessions, highlighting renewed momentum in the Adani Group flagship stock.
According to media reports, nearly 60 lakh shares of Adani Enterprises changed hands through a block transaction worth around ₹1,435 crore. The deal was executed at ₹2,435.60 per share, representing a discount of approximately 2.5% to the previous closing price of ₹2,500.
While the identities of the buyers and sellers were not immediately disclosed, the transaction triggered strong market interest and heavy trading volumes in the counter.
Adani Enterprises shares have now rebounded nearly 54% from their 52-week low of ₹1,753.45 touched in March 2026, reflecting a strong recovery in investor confidence.
As per the March 2026 quarter shareholding pattern:
The steady institutional presence in the stock continues to support long-term investor confidence.
Adani Enterprises reported mixed Q4FY26 earnings performance.
The company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹220.7 crore compared with a profit of ₹3,844.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Despite the loss, revenue from operations increased 20.3% year-on-year to ₹32,439.3 crore from ₹26,965.9 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
EBITDA rose marginally to ₹3,731 crore compared with ₹3,710 crore a year ago. However, EBITDA margin narrowed to 11.5% from 13.8%, indicating pressure on operational profitability.
The board of Adani Enterprises also approved a proposal to raise up to ₹15,000 crore through equity shares or other eligible securities.
The fundraising proposal will be placed before shareholders for approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting scheduled on June 24, 2026.
Additionally, the board recommended a dividend of ₹1.3 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.
In a major strategic development, Uber announced plans to establish its first India data centre in partnership with the Adani Group.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed the development after meeting Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad.
The facility is expected to become operational later this year and will support Uber’s technology testing and deployment operations in India.
The project aligns with Adani Enterprises’ previously announced ₹5,000 crore investment plan to develop a 100-MW renewable energy-powered data centre facility.
The initiative is expected to generate nearly 600 direct and indirect jobs while also supporting local startups and small businesses through domestic supply chain development.
For Uber, the India data centre marks a strategic shift toward expanding global technology and innovation capabilities from India rather than operating solely as a consumer market.
The latest rally in Adani share price reflects improving market sentiment driven by:
Investors are expected to closely track developments related to the fundraising proposal, data centre business execution, and future earnings performance for further direction in Adani Enterprises shares.
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