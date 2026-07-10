Anand Rathi Wealth Shares Hit 52-Week High as Q1 Profit Surges 74% on Strong Revenue Growth

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹2,176.20

52-Week Low: ₹1,036.45

Anand Rathi Wealth shares touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,176.20 after the company reported a strong Q1 FY27 earnings performance, with robust profit growth, healthy revenue expansion, and continued strength in its wealth management business.

Key reasons behind the rally

Strong Q1 earnings boosted investor confidence:

The company reported a 73.6% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹163 crore , while revenue from operations increased 17.5% YoY to ₹322 crore , reflecting healthy business growth and higher client activity.

Wealth management business continued to expand:

Investor sentiment remained positive as the company crossed the ₹1 lakh crore Assets Under Management (AUM) milestone for the first time, highlighting strong client inflows and reinforcing its position among India’s leading non-bank wealth management firms.

Healthy growth in core operations:

The company continued to benefit from rising demand for wealth management services, expansion of its relationship manager network, and increasing participation from high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients across India and overseas markets.

Strong long-term stock momentum:

Even before the results, the stock had delivered exceptional returns over the past year. The strong quarterly performance further reinforced confidence in the company’s long-term growth trajectory, helping the stock scale a new 52-week high.

Despite margin pressure, investors focused on earnings growth:

Although EBITDA declined 15% YoY and the EBITDA margin contracted to 33.7% from 46.6% , the market largely overlooked the margin pressure, choosing instead to focus on the company’s strong profit growth, revenue expansion, and rising AUM.

Stock Performance Context

Anand Rathi Wealth has delivered a strong rally across all major timeframes, comfortably outperforming the Nifty 500 and reflecting continued investor confidence in its wealth management business.

Over the past one week , the stock gained 3.80% , compared with a 0.20% rise in the Nifty 500.

In the last one month , it advanced 23.17% , sharply ahead of the benchmark’s 5.01% gain.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen 38.29% , while the Nifty 500 declined 2.35% .

Over the past one year , it has delivered a strong 101.90% return , versus a 0.52% decline in the benchmark.

During the last three years , the stock has surged 819.28% , far outperforming the Nifty 500’s 41.05% return.

Over the five-year period shown, the screenshot reflects 0.00% for the stock because the listed history is not comparable in the same format, while the benchmark is up 72.59%.

Trading activity remained healthy, with around 17.68 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of about ₹378.16 crore. Anand Rathi Wealth currently has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹35,533 crore.

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