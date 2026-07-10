iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Anand Rathi Wealth Shares Hit 52-Week High as Q1 Profit Surges 74% on Strong Revenue Growth

10 Jul 2026 , 06:52 PM

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹2,176.20

52-Week Low: ₹1,036.45

Anand Rathi Wealth shares touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,176.20 after the company reported a strong Q1 FY27 earnings performance, with robust profit growth, healthy revenue expansion, and continued strength in its wealth management business.

Key reasons behind the rally

  • Strong Q1 earnings boosted investor confidence:
    The company reported a     73.6% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹163 crore, while revenue from operations increased 17.5% YoY to ₹322 crore, reflecting healthy business growth and higher client activity.
  • Wealth management business continued to expand:
    Investor sentiment remained positive as the company crossed the     ₹1 lakh crore Assets Under Management (AUM) milestone for the first time, highlighting strong client inflows and reinforcing its position among India’s leading non-bank wealth management firms.
  • Healthy growth in core operations:
    The company continued to benefit from rising demand for wealth management services, expansion of its relationship manager network, and increasing participation from high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients across India and overseas markets.
  • Strong long-term stock momentum:
    Even before the results, the stock had delivered exceptional returns over the past year. The strong quarterly performance further reinforced confidence in the company’s long-term growth trajectory, helping the stock scale a new 52-week high.
  • Despite margin pressure, investors focused on earnings growth:
    Although     EBITDA declined 15% YoY and the EBITDA margin contracted to 33.7% from 46.6%, the market largely overlooked the margin pressure, choosing instead to focus on the company’s strong profit growth, revenue expansion, and rising AUM.

 

Stock Performance Context

Anand Rathi Wealth has delivered a strong rally across all major timeframes, comfortably outperforming the Nifty 500 and reflecting continued investor confidence in its wealth management business.

  • Over the past one week, the stock gained 3.80%, compared with a 0.20% rise in the Nifty 500.

  • In the last one month, it advanced 23.17%, sharply ahead of the benchmark’s 5.01% gain.

  • On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen 38.29%, while the Nifty 500 declined 2.35%.

  • Over the past one year, it has delivered a strong 101.90% return, versus a 0.52% decline in the benchmark.

  • During the last three years, the stock has surged 819.28%, far outperforming the Nifty 500’s 41.05% return.

  • Over the five-year period shown, the screenshot reflects 0.00% for the stock because the listed history is not comparable in the same format, while the benchmark is up 72.59%.

Trading activity remained healthy, with around 17.68 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of about ₹378.16 crore. Anand Rathi Wealth currently has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹35,533 crore.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AnandRathiWealth
  • #AnandRathiWealthSharePrice
  • #AUMGrowth
  • #EquityMarket
  • #FinancialMarkets
  • #InvestmentInsights
  • #MarketTrends
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Asian Markets Wrap | China dips, India gains with South Korea and Japan

Asian Markets Wrap | China dips, India gains with South Korea and Japan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2026|07:04 PM
Anand Rathi Wealth Shares Hit 52-Week High as Q1 Profit Surges 74% on Strong Revenue Growth

Anand Rathi Wealth Shares Hit 52-Week High as Q1 Profit Surges 74% on Strong Revenue Growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2026|06:52 PM
Closing Bell: Sensex Surges Over 825 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,200 as TCS-Led IT Rally, Lower Crude Prices and Positive Global Cues Lift Markets

Closing Bell: Sensex Surges Over 825 Points, Nifty Reclaims 24,200 as TCS-Led IT Rally, Lower Crude Prices and Positive Global Cues Lift Markets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2026|06:47 PM
Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY27 Results: Profit Rises 27%, Asset Quality Remains Strong

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY27 Results: Profit Rises 27%, Asset Quality Remains Strong

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2026|04:50 PM
ONGC Approves 1.75 MMT Strategic Petroleum Reserve Expansion at Mangalore to Strengthen India’s Energy Security

ONGC Approves 1.75 MMT Strategic Petroleum Reserve Expansion at Mangalore to Strengthen India’s Energy Security

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2026|02:32 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.