Anand Rathi Wealth Shares Hit 52-Week High as Q1 Profit Surges 74% on Strong Revenue Growth

10 Jul 2026 , 06:52 PM
Anand Rathi Wealth shares touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹2,176.20 after the company reported a strong Q1 FY27 earnings performance, with robust profit growth, healthy revenue expansion, and continued strength in its wealth management business.
Anand Rathi Wealth has delivered a strong rally across all major timeframes, comfortably outperforming the Nifty 500 and reflecting continued investor confidence in its wealth management business.
Over the past one week, the stock gained 3.80%, compared with a 0.20% rise in the Nifty 500.
In the last one month, it advanced 23.17%, sharply ahead of the benchmark’s 5.01% gain.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has risen 38.29%, while the Nifty 500 declined 2.35%.
Over the past one year, it has delivered a strong 101.90% return, versus a 0.52% decline in the benchmark.
During the last three years, the stock has surged 819.28%, far outperforming the Nifty 500’s 41.05% return.
Over the five-year period shown, the screenshot reflects 0.00% for the stock because the listed history is not comparable in the same format, while the benchmark is up 72.59%.
Trading activity remained healthy, with around 17.68 lakh shares changing hands and a traded value of about ₹378.16 crore. Anand Rathi Wealth currently has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹35,533 crore.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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