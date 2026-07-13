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Bajaj Consumer Care Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q1 Profit Jumps 85%, Revenue Rises 25%

13 Jul 2026 , 07:19 PM

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is a leading Indian FMCG company and a part of the Bajaj Group, specializing in hair care and personal care products. Its flagship Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil is one of India’s most trusted premium hair oil brands. The company has a strong distribution network covering over 4 million retail outlets through 8,000+ distributors and operates nine manufacturing facilities across India. Along with its growing domestic presence, Bajaj Consumer Care is expanding its international footprint while strengthening its portfolio with brands such as Nomarks and Banjara’s, supported by consistent profitability and a debt-light balance sheet.

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹692.00

52-Week Low: ₹220.10

Bajaj Consumer Care shares touched a 52-week high after the company reported a record Q1 FY27 performance, with robust revenue growth, sharply higher profitability, and strong momentum across its domestic and international businesses. The rally was further supported by improving margins, successful brand expansion, and bullish technical indicators.

Key reasons behind the rally

  • Record Q1 FY27 earnings boosted investor confidence:
    The company reported an     84.8% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to ₹70.75 crore, while revenue from operations rose 25% YoY to ₹341.57 crore, reflecting healthy demand across its product portfolio.
  • Sharp margin expansion improved profitability:
    EBITDA surged     101.2% YoY to ₹84.4 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 24.7% from 15.8% a year ago. Gross margins also improved to 61.8% from 56.7%, driven by better operating leverage and cost efficiencies.
  • Flagship brands delivered strong growth:
    The company’s flagship     Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil recorded domestic revenue growth in the 30% range, while its growth portfolio, including the Banjara’s brand, continued to witness healthy double-digit expansion.
  • International business staged a strong recovery:
    Despite geopolitical disruptions in West Asia, the international business rebounded strongly. Key markets such as     Nepal and Bangladesh continued to deliver double-digit revenue growth, while international operations achieved double-digit EBITDA margins.
  • Strong distribution performance across channels:
    Both     General Trade and Organised Trade posted growth in the high-20% range, supported by robust demand in urban markets, improving rural consumption, modern trade, e-commerce, and CSD sales.

Stock Performance Context

Bajaj Consumer Care has delivered a very strong rally across all major timeframes, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50 and reflecting improving investor confidence after its strong quarterly earnings.

  • Over the past one week, the stock gained 6.50%, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.90%.

  • In the last one month, Bajaj Consumer Care rose 11.55%, compared with a 2.49% gain in the benchmark index.

  • On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 148.40%, sharply ahead of the Nifty 50’s 7.40% decline.

  • Over the past one year, the stock has delivered a 183.08% return, while the Nifty 50 slipped 3.73%.

  • During the last three years, the stock has gained 236.82%, compared with 24.71% for the Nifty 50.

  • Over the past five years, Bajaj Consumer Care has returned 123.12%, comfortably outperforming the benchmark’s 53.11% gain.

Trading remained healthy, with about 43.42 lakh shares changing hands and traded value of around ₹291.53 crore. The company currently has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹8,620.81 crore.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #BajajAlmondDrops
  • #BajajConsumerCare
  • #EarningsUpdate
  • #FMCGStocks
  • #FY27
  • #MarketNews
  • #PersonalCare
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