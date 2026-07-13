Bajaj Consumer Care Shares Hit 52-Week High After Q1 Profit Jumps 85%, Revenue Rises 25%

13 Jul 2026 , 07:19 PM
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. is a leading Indian FMCG company and a part of the Bajaj Group, specializing in hair care and personal care products. Its flagship Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil is one of India’s most trusted premium hair oil brands. The company has a strong distribution network covering over 4 million retail outlets through 8,000+ distributors and operates nine manufacturing facilities across India. Along with its growing domestic presence, Bajaj Consumer Care is expanding its international footprint while strengthening its portfolio with brands such as Nomarks and Banjara’s, supported by consistent profitability and a debt-light balance sheet.
Bajaj Consumer Care shares touched a 52-week high after the company reported a record Q1 FY27 performance, with robust revenue growth, sharply higher profitability, and strong momentum across its domestic and international businesses. The rally was further supported by improving margins, successful brand expansion, and bullish technical indicators.
Bajaj Consumer Care has delivered a very strong rally across all major timeframes, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50 and reflecting improving investor confidence after its strong quarterly earnings.
Over the past one week, the stock gained 6.50%, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.90%.
In the last one month, Bajaj Consumer Care rose 11.55%, compared with a 2.49% gain in the benchmark index.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has surged 148.40%, sharply ahead of the Nifty 50’s 7.40% decline.
Over the past one year, the stock has delivered a 183.08% return, while the Nifty 50 slipped 3.73%.
During the last three years, the stock has gained 236.82%, compared with 24.71% for the Nifty 50.
Over the past five years, Bajaj Consumer Care has returned 123.12%, comfortably outperforming the benchmark’s 53.11% gain.
Trading remained healthy, with about 43.42 lakh shares changing hands and traded value of around ₹291.53 crore. The company currently has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹8,620.81 crore.
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