Bank Nifty Rises Over 1%, Reclaims Key Levels; Can the Index Break Above 58,000?

The Bank Nifty extended its recovery for a second consecutive session on Friday, rising more than 1% in afternoon trade as buying interest returned across major banking stocks.

The index touched an intraday high of 58,251.95 and is currently trading around 58,117 . 15 at 1:45 PM, taking its gains over the past two trading sessions to nearly 2%.

The rally was supported by broader market strength, with the benchmark Sensex and Nifty advancing around 0.9% on the back of easing crude oil prices, positive global cues, and encouraging corporate earnings.

Banking Stocks Lead the Rally

The gains were broad-based, with AU Small Finance Bank emerging as the top performer, rising nearly 3% during the session.

Other major gainers included ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Bank of Baroda, which advanced between 1.5% and 2.2%. Heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and IndusInd Bank also traded higher, lending further support to the banking index.

Bank Nifty Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, Bank Nifty has reclaimed key short-term moving averages after witnessing a sharp correction earlier this week, indicating improving market sentiment. However, the 58,000 level remains the most significant resistance for the index. A decisive close above this mark could confirm the continuation of the broader uptrend.

If Bank Nifty successfully breaks above 58,000, the index could move towards the 58,500–58,700 zone initially, followed by 59,200 and eventually the psychologically important 60,000 level.

Key Support Levels to Watch

As per reports from market analysts – on the downside, immediate support is seen around 57,400, followed by 57,000. A broader support zone lies between 56,200 and 55,500. If the index slips below 56,550, selling pressure could intensify, potentially dragging Bank Nifty towards the 55,500–55,000 range.

Consolidation Signals Healthy Trend

Technical indicators suggest Bank Nifty is currently undergoing a healthy consolidation after rallying nearly 11% from its June lows.

The recent pullback has helped cool momentum indicators and allowed the index to build a stronger base for its next upward move. Although the index has reclaimed its 200-day moving average, momentum indicators suggest that bullish strength is improving but has not yet turned decisively positive.

Outlook

The short-term outlook for Bank Nifty remains cautiously bullish as long as key support levels remain intact. Investors and traders will closely monitor the 58,000 mark, which is expected to determine the index’s next major directional move.

A sustained breakout above this level could strengthen buying momentum and open the door for fresh highs, while failure to hold above immediate support zones may trigger another phase of consolidation or profit booking.

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