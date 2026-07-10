Bank of Maharashtra Q1 FY27 Results: Profit Rises 27%, Asset Quality Remains Strong

State-run Bank of Maharashtra reported a strong financial performance for the June quarter (Q1 FY27), driven by healthy credit growth and higher core income. The lender posted a 26.8% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹2,020 crore, compared with ₹1,593 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The bank’s net interest income (NII), a key measure of core earnings, rose 14.5% year-on-year to ₹3,770 crore from ₹3,292 crore in the year-ago period.

Business momentum remained robust during the quarter. Total business grew 19% year-on-year to ₹6.51 lakh crore, supported by a 27% rise in global advances to ₹3.06 lakh crore and a 13% increase in total deposits to ₹3.44 lakh crore. Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances climbed 25%, while domestic corporate advances increased 21%.

On the asset quality front, the bank maintained a healthy balance sheet. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio remained unchanged at 1.45%, while the net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio stayed at 0.13%, reflecting stable asset quality despite a challenging operating environment.

However, the quarter saw some pressure on profitability. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) narrowed to 3.79%, down from 3.91% in the previous quarter and 3.95% a year earlier. Fresh slippages also increased to ₹888 crore, compared with ₹839 crore in the March quarter and ₹727 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, provisions rose to ₹840 crore from ₹617 crore in the previous quarter, while the CASA ratio eased to 49% from 50% a year ago.

Overall, Bank of Maharashtra delivered another strong quarter with robust earnings growth, healthy loan expansion, and stable asset quality. However, investors are likely to monitor margin pressure and rising fresh slippages in the coming quarters.

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