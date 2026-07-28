BEL Share Price Live: Stock falls 3% on concerning margins

BEL Share Price Today: Stock Drops Over 3% Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) came under selling pressure on Tuesday, July 28, after the company announced its Q1 FY27 results. Although the Navratna defence PSU reported healthy revenue growth and maintained a robust order book, investors reacted negatively to rising input costs and margin pressures.

BEL shares closed the previous trading session at ₹407.15 and opened lower at ₹406.15. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹392.10 before recovering slightly to trade at ₹394.40, down 3.16% during the session. BEL also emerged among the top losers on both the Nifty 50 and Sensex in early trade, with over 7 million shares changing hands within the first 15 minutes.

BEL Q1 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% Year-on-Year

Bharat Electronics reported a solid operational performance for the June quarter.

The company posted revenue from operations of ₹5,533–5,547 crore, marking a 25% year-on-year increase from around ₹4,420 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

The strong topline growth was driven by healthy execution across its defence electronics business and continued order deliveries.

However, while revenue expanded at a robust pace, earnings growth remained comparatively moderate due to rising operating costs.

Net Profit Rises 8–9% YoY

BEL reported a net profit of approximately ₹1,048–1,054 crore during Q1 FY27, registering an 8–9% year-on-year growth over the ₹969 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Although profitability improved, the pace of earnings growth lagged revenue growth, highlighting pressure on operating margins.

Rising Material Costs Impact Margins

The biggest concern in the quarterly results was the sharp increase in raw material expenses.

Key expense highlights include:

Total expenses increased 30.5% YoY to ₹4,297.62 crore .

to . Material costs surged 55% YoY to ₹3,041.23 crore, compared with ₹1,960.84 crore a year ago.

The increase in input costs outpaced revenue growth, limiting the expansion in net profit and weighing on investor sentiment despite healthy sales growth.

Strong Order Book Continues to Support Future Growth

One of the biggest positives from the quarter remains BEL’s robust order pipeline.

Key order highlights:

Order book stood at ₹72,258 crore as of July 1, 2026 .

as of . Fresh order inflows during Q1 totaled ₹4,000 crore.

The sizeable order backlog provides strong revenue visibility over the coming years and reinforces BEL’s leadership in India’s defence electronics sector.

Board Approves Increase in Authorized Share Capital

BEL’s board also approved a proposal to increase the company’s authorized share capital from ₹750 crore to ₹1,000 crore, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

It is important to note that this move does not immediately dilute existing shareholders. Instead, it provides the company with additional flexibility to issue shares in the future if required for expansion, fundraising, or strategic initiatives.

Long-Term Business Fundamentals Remain Strong

BEL continues to benefit from several structural growth drivers, including:

Rising defence capital expenditure by the Government of India.

Increasing focus on defence indigenization under the “Make in India” initiative.

Strong execution across defence electronics and weapon systems.

Healthy order inflows ensuring long-term revenue visibility.

These factors continue to support BEL’s long-term growth story despite short-term margin pressures.

BEL Share Performance Snapshot

BEL has been one of the strongest wealth creators among Indian defence stocks.

Performance highlights include:

5-Year Return: 566%

566% 3-Year Return: 219%

219% 1-Year Return: Around 3%

Around 3% Year-to-Date (2026): Up 2.2%

Up 2.2% 52-Week High: ₹473.45

₹473.45 52-Week Low: ₹361.20

₹361.20 Market Capitalization: Over ₹2.97 lakh crore

Despite today’s decline, the stock continues to trade well above its long-term averages.

Why Did BEL Shares Fall Despite Good Results?

While the headline numbers appeared healthy, investors focused on profitability.

Key reasons behind the decline include:

Revenue grew 25%, but net profit increased by only 8–9%.

Material costs surged 55%, indicating pressure on operating margins.

Total expenses increased faster than revenue.

Investors appear concerned that margin compression could continue if input costs remain elevated.

The market had also priced in strong expectations ahead of the results, making the earnings susceptible to profit booking.

Outlook

BEL delivered another quarter of healthy revenue growth backed by strong execution and a robust order pipeline. The ₹72,258 crore order book provides excellent long-term visibility, while India’s rising defence spending continues to create significant opportunities for the company.

However, the sharp rise in raw material costs has become a key challenge. Going forward, investors will closely monitor whether BEL can improve operating margins while sustaining strong revenue growth and maintaining healthy order inflows.

Although the stock corrected more than 3% after the earnings announcement, BEL’s long-term fundamentals remain supported by strong government defence spending, an expanding order backlog, and its leadership position in India’s defence electronics industry.