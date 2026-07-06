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Cupid Limited Hits Fresh 52-Week High After ₹128 Crore Block Deal and Strong FY27 Revenue Outlook

6 Jul 2026 , 07:33 PM

Cupid Limited is a Mumbai-based healthcare and personal care company established in 1993, specializing in the manufacturing of male and female condoms, personal lubricants, and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits. The company is globally recognized as the first manufacturer to receive WHO/UNFPA prequalification for both male and female condoms and exports its products to over 110 countries. With a modern manufacturing facility in Sinnar, Nashik, Cupid is expanding beyond healthcare into the consumer wellness and personal care segment while strengthening its global presence through institutional supply contracts and continued product innovation.

Reason for 52-Week High

52-Week High: ₹214.00

52-Week Low: ₹19.40

Cupid Ltd. shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹214.00 after a combination of a large block deal, a strong business outlook, and an upward revision in FY27 revenue guidance, boosting investor confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

Key reasons behind the rally

  • ₹127.5 crore block deal attracted investor attention:
    Around 60.8 lakh shares, representing nearly 2.3% of the company’s equity, changed hands in a block deal worth approximately ₹127.5 crore. Such large transactions typically indicate strong institutional interest and improved liquidity, which supported the stock’s rally.
  • Strong Q1 FY27 revenue outlook:
    Cupid expects to report more than ₹150 crore in revenue for Q1 FY27, making it one of the strongest quarterly performances in the company’s history. The upbeat guidance reinforced confidence in its operational momentum.
  • FY27 revenue guidance raised:
    Encouraged by a strong start to the fiscal year, the company raised its FY27 revenue guidance by over 10%, now expecting revenue to exceed ₹660 crore, compared with its earlier target of ₹600 crore. The revised outlook signalled improving business visibility and stronger growth expectations.
  • Growing international business opportunities:
    Cupid highlighted rising demand in international B2B healthcare markets, supported by institutional customers, private buyers, and government procurement programs. This has strengthened expectations for export-led growth.
  • Long-term global supply agreement:
    The company expects to benefit from the commencement of its long-term supply agreement with the Partnership for Supply Chain Management (PFSCM), Netherlands, which is expected to enhance its presence in global healthcare procurement and provide a stable revenue stream.
  • Growth in domestic consumer business:
    Cupid also expects continued expansion in its lubricants, personal care, and wellness product portfolio, supported by increasing penetration across modern retail, pharmacies, and institutional channels in India.

Stock Performance Context

Cupid has delivered an extraordinary rally across all major timeframes, massively outperforming the Nifty Total Market Index and reflecting strong investor confidence after the company’s upbeat business outlook and promoter-driven momentum.

  • Over the past one week, Cupid surged 13.58%, compared with a 1.89% gain in the Nifty Total Market Index.

  • In the last one month, the stock jumped 56.08%, sharply ahead of the benchmark’s 4.39% rise.

  • On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Cupid has rallied 103.84%, while the benchmark index slipped 1.46%.

  • Over the past one year, the stock has delivered a staggering 883.41% return, compared with a 0.33% decline in the benchmark.

  • During the last three years, Cupid has soared 8,598.78%, far outpacing the Nifty Total Market Index’s 41.77% gain.

  • Over the past five years, the stock has climbed 8,670.08%, while the benchmark was flat at 0.00% in the screenshot.

Trading activity remained strong, with around 650.84 lakh shares changing hands and traded value of about ₹1,367.81 crore, showing heavy market interest. The company currently has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹28,774 crore.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #blockdeal
  • #BusinessNews
  • #CondomManufacturer
  • #ConsumerWellness
  • #CupidLimited
  • #CupidShares
  • #FY27
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