Cupid Limited Hits Fresh 52-Week High After ₹128 Crore Block Deal and Strong FY27 Revenue Outlook

6 Jul 2026 , 07:33 PM
Cupid Limited is a Mumbai-based healthcare and personal care company established in 1993, specializing in the manufacturing of male and female condoms, personal lubricants, and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits. The company is globally recognized as the first manufacturer to receive WHO/UNFPA prequalification for both male and female condoms and exports its products to over 110 countries. With a modern manufacturing facility in Sinnar, Nashik, Cupid is expanding beyond healthcare into the consumer wellness and personal care segment while strengthening its global presence through institutional supply contracts and continued product innovation.
52-Week High: ₹214.00
52-Week Low: ₹19.40
Cupid Ltd. shares hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹214.00 after a combination of a large block deal, a strong business outlook, and an upward revision in FY27 revenue guidance, boosting investor confidence in the company’s growth prospects.
Key reasons behind the rally
Stock Performance Context
Cupid has delivered an extraordinary rally across all major timeframes, massively outperforming the Nifty Total Market Index and reflecting strong investor confidence after the company’s upbeat business outlook and promoter-driven momentum.
Over the past one week, Cupid surged 13.58%, compared with a 1.89% gain in the Nifty Total Market Index.
In the last one month, the stock jumped 56.08%, sharply ahead of the benchmark’s 4.39% rise.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Cupid has rallied 103.84%, while the benchmark index slipped 1.46%.
Over the past one year, the stock has delivered a staggering 883.41% return, compared with a 0.33% decline in the benchmark.
During the last three years, Cupid has soared 8,598.78%, far outpacing the Nifty Total Market Index’s 41.77% gain.
Over the past five years, the stock has climbed 8,670.08%, while the benchmark was flat at 0.00% in the screenshot.
Trading activity remained strong, with around 650.84 lakh shares changing hands and traded value of about ₹1,367.81 crore, showing heavy market interest. The company currently has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹28,774 crore.
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