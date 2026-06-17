Defence Stocks Surge: MTAR, Paras, Astra Microwave, Bharat Dynamics up today

Defence-related stocks witnessed a strong upward move in Wednesday’s trading session, significantly outperforming the broader market. The Nifty India Defence index surged nearly 3%, emerging as the top-performing thematic index, while the benchmark Nifty 50 posted only marginal gains of around 0.27%.
The sharp rally was driven by renewed investor optimism following reports of a large-scale defence procurement opportunity worth over ₹30,000 crore.
Market sentiment turned positive after reports that the Ministry of Defence is evaluating bids under a major programme to procure 87 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Around 10 Indian companies, including both public and private sector players, are reportedly participating in the bidding process.
The programme focuses on:
Key expected participants include:
The initiative is being viewed as one of India’s largest indigenous drone procurement efforts and a significant step toward reducing dependence on imported defence platforms.
Defence stocks saw broad-based buying, with several counters gaining between 3% and 7%.
Key movers included:
The Nifty India Defence index remained the strongest performer among thematic indices, reflecting broad-based sector participation.
The defence sector continues to attract investor attention due to strong structural tailwinds. Analysts highlight that the sector’s aggregate order backlog is estimated at around 4.6x FY26 revenue, indicating strong multi-year revenue visibility.
Key growth drivers include:
This combination is expected to sustain earnings visibility for key defence companies over the medium to long term.
Among individual stocks, MTAR Technologies stood out with a 7% intraday gain, extending its recent recovery. The stock has rebounded nearly 34% from its recent low, following a sharp correction earlier in the month.
The earlier decline was triggered by concerns related to a potential pause in a US-linked data centre and fuel-cell project. However, the company clarified that:
This clarification helped restore investor confidence and contributed to the stock’s rebound.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.