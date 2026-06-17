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Defence Stocks Surge: MTAR, Paras, Astra Microwave, Bharat Dynamics up today

17 Jun 2026 , 01:54 PM

Defence-related stocks witnessed a strong upward move in Wednesday’s trading session, significantly outperforming the broader market. The Nifty India Defence index surged nearly 3%, emerging as the top-performing thematic index, while the benchmark Nifty 50 posted only marginal gains of around 0.27%.

The sharp rally was driven by renewed investor optimism following reports of a large-scale defence procurement opportunity worth over ₹30,000 crore.

₹30,000+ Crore UAV Program Boosts Sentiment

Market sentiment turned positive after reports that the Ministry of Defence is evaluating bids under a major programme to procure 87 Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Around 10 Indian companies, including both public and private sector players, are reportedly participating in the bidding process.

The programme focuses on:

  • Indigenous UAV development
  • Advanced ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance) capabilities
  • Strike capabilities integration
  • Compatibility with Indian missile systems

Key expected participants include:

  • Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
  • Solar Defence & Aerospace (Adani Group)
  • Tata Advanced Systems
  • Larsen & Toubro
  • Raphe mPhibr

The initiative is being viewed as one of India’s largest indigenous drone procurement efforts and a significant step toward reducing dependence on imported defence platforms.

Top Gainers in Defence Space

Defence stocks saw broad-based buying, with several counters gaining between 3% and 7%.

Key movers included:

  • MTAR Technologies (+7%)
  • Paras Defence and Space Technologies (+7%)
  • Astra Microwave Products (+5%, also hit 52-week high)
  • Data Patterns (India) (+4%)
  • Bharat Dynamics (+4%)
  • Hindustan Aeronautics (+4%)
  • Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (+3%)
  • Cochin Shipyard (+3%)
  • Solar Industries India (+3%)
  • Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) (+3%)

The Nifty India Defence index remained the strongest performer among thematic indices, reflecting broad-based sector participation.

Sector Outlook Remains Strong

The defence sector continues to attract investor attention due to strong structural tailwinds. Analysts highlight that the sector’s aggregate order backlog is estimated at around 4.6x FY26 revenue, indicating strong multi-year revenue visibility.

Key growth drivers include:

  • Accelerating defence procurement pipeline
  • Rising focus on indigenisation under “Make in India”
  • Expanding export opportunities
  • Strong policy support for domestic manufacturing

This combination is expected to sustain earnings visibility for key defence companies over the medium to long term.

MTAR Technologies Leads Momentum

Among individual stocks, MTAR Technologies stood out with a 7% intraday gain, extending its recent recovery. The stock has rebounded nearly 34% from its recent low, following a sharp correction earlier in the month.

The earlier decline was triggered by concerns related to a potential pause in a US-linked data centre and fuel-cell project. However, the company clarified that:

  • No cancellation or pause has been communicated by any customer
  • Order book remains strong
  • Expansion plans are on track
  • Recent price movement is market-driven

This clarification helped restore investor confidence and contributed to the stock’s rebound.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #AstraMicrowave
  • #BharatDynamics
  • #CochinShipyard
  • #DataPatterns
  • #DefenceProcurement
  • #DefenceSectorIndia
  • #DefenceStocks
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