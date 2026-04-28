Eternal Share Price tumble more 3% ahead of Q4 results

Shares of Zomato parent company – Eternal Ltd shed more than 3% by mid market timings. The drop in the share prices is seen as investors are eagerly awaiting the financial results for the 4th quarter of FY2026. According to analysts’ estimates – the company is expected to deliver strong numbers on the revenue and the profitability front. However, rising competition and pressures on the margins are the concerns that are awaited to watch.
Track the live price of the shares here.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.