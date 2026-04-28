Eternal Share Price tumble more 3% ahead of Q4 results

Shares of Zomato parent company – Eternal Ltd shed more than 3% by mid market timings. The drop in the share prices is seen as investors are eagerly awaiting the financial results for the 4th quarter of FY2026. According to analysts’ estimates – the company is expected to deliver strong numbers on the revenue and the profitability front. However, rising competition and pressures on the margins are the concerns that are awaited to watch.

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