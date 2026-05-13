HFCL Hits Fresh 52-Week High: What Is Driving the Massive Rally in the Telecom Infrastructure Stock?

HFCL has emerged as one of the strongest-performing telecom infrastructure stocks in recent weeks, with the company’s shares touching a fresh 52-week high of ₹154.7 during recent trading sessions. The stock was trading near ₹153 on May 13, giving the company a market capitalisation of around ₹23,437 crore.

What has caught investor attention is the speed of the rally?

HFCL surged from nearly ₹82 to around ₹153 in roughly one month, translating into a gain of nearly 87% during the period. The stock has significantly outperformed the broader market as investor interest shifted toward telecom infrastructure, fibre connectivity, and 5G-linked businesses.

The Recent Rally: What Changed?

The rally in HFCL has not been driven by a single trigger.

Instead, multiple developments over the past few months have improved market sentiment around the company.

Key Drivers Behind the Rally:

Strong turnaround in Q4 FY26 earnings

Sharp jump in revenue and profitability

Fresh export orders for optical fibre cables

Rising optimism around India’s 5G and broadband expansion

Strong order book visibility

Increased focus on defence and digital infrastructure businesses

Trading activity in the stock has also increased sharply during recent sessions, indicating strong participation from both retail and institutional investors.

What Does HFCL Actually Do?

HFCL operates in the telecom infrastructure and technology space. The company primarily manufactures and supplies:

Optical fibre cables (OFC)

Telecom networking equipment

Broadband infrastructure solutions

5G-related telecom products

Defence communication systems

Rather than operating as a telecom service provider like Jio or Airtel, HFCL functions more as a telecom infrastructure and equipment company supporting the broader digital ecosystem. The company benefits from rising demand linked to:

5G rollout

Rural broadband expansion

AI and data centre connectivity

Fibre network expansion

Defence communication infrastructure

Strong Q4 FY26 Results Changed Market Sentiment

One of the biggest triggers behind HFCL’s rally was its latest quarterly earnings. The company reported a major turnaround in Q4 FY26 performance, with both revenue and profitability rising sharply.

Q4 FY26 Highlights:

Revenue surged to around ₹1,824 crore

Revenue growth stood at nearly 128% YoY

Net profit came in near ₹184 crore

Profit growth improved sharply compared to the previous year’s weak quarter

EBITDA margins also expanded significantly

For the full FY26 year:

Revenue crossed ₹4,949 crore

Annual profit rose nearly 90% YoY to around ₹329 crore

The results helped strengthen investor confidence that HFCL’s business recovery is becoming more sustainable rather than temporary.

Export Orders Added Further Momentum

Investor sentiment improved further after HFCL announced fresh export orders worth around $19.3 million (approximately ₹184 crore) for optical fibre cable supplies to international customers. The company stated that the orders are expected to be executed by August 2026.

Markets often react positively to export orders because they:

Improve revenue visibility,

Reduce dependence on domestic telecom spending,

Strengthen confidence in international demand for the company’s products.

The Bigger Industry Story: Why Telecom Infrastructure Stocks Are in Focus

HFCL is also benefiting from broader industry trends. India’s telecom infrastructure sector has gained strong momentum due to:

Rapid 5G rollout,

Rising mobile data consumption,

BharatNet broadband expansion,

Growth in AI data traffic,

Increasing fibre network requirements.

Telecom companies now require significantly larger fibre infrastructure to support:

5G backhaul,

Cloud infrastructure,

Hyperscale data centres,

AI-driven network demand.

This has improved investor sentiment toward companies involved in optical fibre and digital infrastructure manufacturing.

HFCL’s Main Competitors

HFCL operates in a competitive telecom infrastructure market.

Major industry peers include:

Tejas Networks

Sterlite Technologies

Birla Cable

Indus Towers

Basic Financial Ratios: What Are They Indicating?

Market Capitalisation

HFCL’s market value has climbed to around ₹23,437 crore following the recent rally. This reflects how sharply investor confidence has improved over the past few weeks.

P/E Ratio

HFCL currently trades at an elevated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 75.3 compared to several traditional infrastructure companies. A high P/E ratio generally indicates that investors are expecting stronger future growth from the business. However, it can also mean that a large part of future optimism may already be priced into the stock.

Debt Position

At 0.36% HFCL’s debt-to-equity ratio remains relatively moderate for an infrastructure-related company, indicating the business is not excessively dependent on debt financing.

Profitability Trend

The company’s profitability and operating margins improved sharply in FY26, which became one of the key reasons behind the stock’s rerating by investors.

Shareholding Pattern

FIIs currently hold around 7.08% of the stock, while DII contribute to 8.57%. Both FII and DII holdings have been reduced since June 2025. Although less significant – this might be the effect of FIIs pulling out cash from Indian markets. Promoter holding has also seen a reduction from 31.58% in June 2025 to 28.29 in March 2026.

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