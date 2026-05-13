HFCL Hits Fresh 52-Week High: What Is Driving the Massive Rally in the Telecom Infrastructure Stock?

13 May 2026 , 07:54 PM
HFCL has emerged as one of the strongest-performing telecom infrastructure stocks in recent weeks, with the company’s shares touching a fresh 52-week high of ₹154.7 during recent trading sessions. The stock was trading near ₹153 on May 13, giving the company a market capitalisation of around ₹23,437 crore.
What has caught investor attention is the speed of the rally?
HFCL surged from nearly ₹82 to around ₹153 in roughly one month, translating into a gain of nearly 87% during the period. The stock has significantly outperformed the broader market as investor interest shifted toward telecom infrastructure, fibre connectivity, and 5G-linked businesses.
The rally in HFCL has not been driven by a single trigger.
Instead, multiple developments over the past few months have improved market sentiment around the company.
Trading activity in the stock has also increased sharply during recent sessions, indicating strong participation from both retail and institutional investors.
HFCL operates in the telecom infrastructure and technology space. The company primarily manufactures and supplies:
Rather than operating as a telecom service provider like Jio or Airtel, HFCL functions more as a telecom infrastructure and equipment company supporting the broader digital ecosystem. The company benefits from rising demand linked to:
One of the biggest triggers behind HFCL’s rally was its latest quarterly earnings. The company reported a major turnaround in Q4 FY26 performance, with both revenue and profitability rising sharply.
For the full FY26 year:
The results helped strengthen investor confidence that HFCL’s business recovery is becoming more sustainable rather than temporary.
Investor sentiment improved further after HFCL announced fresh export orders worth around $19.3 million (approximately ₹184 crore) for optical fibre cable supplies to international customers. The company stated that the orders are expected to be executed by August 2026.
Markets often react positively to export orders because they:
HFCL is also benefiting from broader industry trends. India’s telecom infrastructure sector has gained strong momentum due to:
Telecom companies now require significantly larger fibre infrastructure to support:
This has improved investor sentiment toward companies involved in optical fibre and digital infrastructure manufacturing.
HFCL operates in a competitive telecom infrastructure market.
Major industry peers include:
Market Capitalisation
HFCL’s market value has climbed to around ₹23,437 crore following the recent rally. This reflects how sharply investor confidence has improved over the past few weeks.
P/E Ratio
HFCL currently trades at an elevated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 75.3 compared to several traditional infrastructure companies. A high P/E ratio generally indicates that investors are expecting stronger future growth from the business. However, it can also mean that a large part of future optimism may already be priced into the stock.
Debt Position
At 0.36% HFCL’s debt-to-equity ratio remains relatively moderate for an infrastructure-related company, indicating the business is not excessively dependent on debt financing.
Profitability Trend
The company’s profitability and operating margins improved sharply in FY26, which became one of the key reasons behind the stock’s rerating by investors.
Shareholding Pattern
FIIs currently hold around 7.08% of the stock, while DII contribute to 8.57%. Both FII and DII holdings have been reduced since June 2025. Although less significant – this might be the effect of FIIs pulling out cash from Indian markets. Promoter holding has also seen a reduction from 31.58% in June 2025 to 28.29 in March 2026.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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