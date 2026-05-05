iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Download App

Why HFCL shares are going up today? - Explained

5 May 2026 , 12:30 PM

Shares of HFCL Limited hit its 52-week high of 133, backed by strong earnings, sector tailwinds, and momentum-driven buying. The stock’s sharp rise nearly doubling in 2026 so far has left investors wondering whether there’s still upside or if caution is warranted.

What’s Driving the HFCL Rally?

1. Strong Momentum and Price Action

HFCL has emerged as a standout performer, delivering ~93% year-to-date returns and a 57% surge in April alone. This kind of vertical move often signals a momentum breakout, attracting both retail and institutional interest.

2. Fresh Order Wins Boost Sentiment

The company recently secured an ₹84 crore order for optical fibre cables, reinforcing its role in India’s telecom infrastructure expansion. While not massive in size, such orders improve revenue visibility and investor confidence.

3. Impressive Earnings Turnaround

HFCL reported a sharp turnaround in profitability:

  • Revenue surged 127% year-on-year
  • Net profit stood at ₹184 crore, compared to a loss last year

This earnings recovery is a core fundamental driver behind the rally, not just speculative momentum.

Valuation Concerns and Risk Signals

1. Expensive Valuation

With a P/E ratio of ~59, HFCL is no longer a value play. The stock is pricing in strong future growth expectations, leaving little room for disappointment.

2. Signs of Profit Booking

Market data shows higher sell-side activity (63%) than buying interest, indicating that some investors are locking in gains at elevated levels.

3. Risk of Pullback After Sharp Rally

Stocks that rise rapidly often undergo:

  • Short-term corrections (10–20%)
  • Or sideways consolidation phases

Entering during peak momentum can increase downside risk.

How to Interpret the ₹84 Crore Order

While the recent order is positive:

  • It is not materially large compared to HFCL’s revenue base
  • The real indicator of growth is consistent order inflow, not one-off deals

Investors should monitor whether HFCL continues to secure repeat or larger contracts, especially in fibre and 5G infrastructure.

Key Factors to Track Going Forward

To assess whether HFCL’s rally is sustainable, keep an eye on:

  • Order Book Growth: Is the pipeline expanding steadily?
  • Execution Capability: Can the company deliver projects on time?
  • Margins: Are profits sustainable or boosted by one-offs?
  • Telecom Capex Cycle: Growth in fibre optics and 5G rollout
  • Shareholding Trends: Changes in promoter or institutional stakes

Strategy for HFCL Stock

If You Already Hold HFCL Shares

  • Partial profit booking can be considered after the sharp rally
  • Use a trailing stop-loss to protect gains
  • Avoid aggressive fresh buying at current highs

If You’re Planning to Invest

  • Avoid chasing the stock at 52-week highs
  • Wait for:
    • A possible correction, or
    • A consolidation phase
  • Invest gradually using a staggered (SIP-style) approach

Final Takeaway: Momentum Meets Fundamentals

HFCL’s rally is a mix of strong fundamentals and powerful market momentum. While this combination can drive further upside, it also increases vulnerability to corrections if expectations are not met.

For investors, the key lies in discipline avoiding emotional buying at peaks and focusing on long-term business performance rather than short-term price action.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #EquityMarket
  • #HFCLStock
  • #IndianStocks
  • #InvestingIndia
  • #MarketTrends
  • #StockAnalysis
  • #StockMarketNews
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HFCL Hits Fresh 52-Week High: What Is Driving the Massive Rally in the Telecom Infrastructure Stock?

HFCL Hits Fresh 52-Week High: What Is Driving the Massive Rally in the Telecom Infrastructure Stock?

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|07:54 PM
Tata Steel and Hindalco Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs

Tata Steel and Hindalco Hit Fresh 52-Week Highs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|07:33 PM
Indian Rupee Slides to a Fresh Record Low: Why India’s Currency Remains Under Pressure

Indian Rupee Slides to a Fresh Record Low: Why India’s Currency Remains Under Pressure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|07:23 PM
Asian Markets Wrap | Optimism boosts sentiments. All eyes on Trump-Xi Meeting

Asian Markets Wrap | Optimism boosts sentiments. All eyes on Trump-Xi Meeting

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|06:59 PM
Closing Bell: Markets End Marginally Higher as Metal and Energy Stocks Lead Recovery

Closing Bell: Markets End Marginally Higher as Metal and Energy Stocks Lead Recovery

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 May 2026|06:04 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.