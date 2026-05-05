Why HFCL shares are going up today? - Explained

Shares of HFCL Limited hit its 52-week high of 133, backed by strong earnings, sector tailwinds, and momentum-driven buying. The stock’s sharp rise nearly doubling in 2026 so far has left investors wondering whether there’s still upside or if caution is warranted.
HFCL has emerged as a standout performer, delivering ~93% year-to-date returns and a 57% surge in April alone. This kind of vertical move often signals a momentum breakout, attracting both retail and institutional interest.
The company recently secured an ₹84 crore order for optical fibre cables, reinforcing its role in India’s telecom infrastructure expansion. While not massive in size, such orders improve revenue visibility and investor confidence.
HFCL reported a sharp turnaround in profitability:
This earnings recovery is a core fundamental driver behind the rally, not just speculative momentum.
With a P/E ratio of ~59, HFCL is no longer a value play. The stock is pricing in strong future growth expectations, leaving little room for disappointment.
Market data shows higher sell-side activity (63%) than buying interest, indicating that some investors are locking in gains at elevated levels.
Stocks that rise rapidly often undergo:
Entering during peak momentum can increase downside risk.
While the recent order is positive:
Investors should monitor whether HFCL continues to secure repeat or larger contracts, especially in fibre and 5G infrastructure.
To assess whether HFCL’s rally is sustainable, keep an eye on:
Final Takeaway: Momentum Meets Fundamentals
HFCL’s rally is a mix of strong fundamentals and powerful market momentum. While this combination can drive further upside, it also increases vulnerability to corrections if expectations are not met.
For investors, the key lies in discipline avoiding emotional buying at peaks and focusing on long-term business performance rather than short-term price action.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.