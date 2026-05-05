Why HFCL shares are going up today? - Explained

Shares of HFCL Limited hit its 52-week high of 133, backed by strong earnings, sector tailwinds, and momentum-driven buying. The stock’s sharp rise nearly doubling in 2026 so far has left investors wondering whether there’s still upside or if caution is warranted.

What’s Driving the HFCL Rally?

1. Strong Momentum and Price Action

HFCL has emerged as a standout performer, delivering ~93% year-to-date returns and a 57% surge in April alone. This kind of vertical move often signals a momentum breakout, attracting both retail and institutional interest.

2. Fresh Order Wins Boost Sentiment

The company recently secured an ₹84 crore order for optical fibre cables, reinforcing its role in India’s telecom infrastructure expansion. While not massive in size, such orders improve revenue visibility and investor confidence.

3. Impressive Earnings Turnaround

HFCL reported a sharp turnaround in profitability:

Revenue surged 127% year-on-year

Net profit stood at ₹184 crore, compared to a loss last year

This earnings recovery is a core fundamental driver behind the rally, not just speculative momentum.

Valuation Concerns and Risk Signals

1. Expensive Valuation

With a P/E ratio of ~59, HFCL is no longer a value play. The stock is pricing in strong future growth expectations, leaving little room for disappointment.

2. Signs of Profit Booking

Market data shows higher sell-side activity (63%) than buying interest, indicating that some investors are locking in gains at elevated levels.

3. Risk of Pullback After Sharp Rally

Stocks that rise rapidly often undergo:

Short-term corrections (10–20%)

Or sideways consolidation phases

Entering during peak momentum can increase downside risk.

How to Interpret the ₹84 Crore Order

While the recent order is positive:

It is not materially large compared to HFCL’s revenue base

compared to HFCL’s revenue base The real indicator of growth is consistent order inflow, not one-off deals

Investors should monitor whether HFCL continues to secure repeat or larger contracts, especially in fibre and 5G infrastructure.

Key Factors to Track Going Forward

To assess whether HFCL’s rally is sustainable, keep an eye on:

Order Book Growth: Is the pipeline expanding steadily?

Is the pipeline expanding steadily? Execution Capability: Can the company deliver projects on time?

Can the company deliver projects on time? Margins: Are profits sustainable or boosted by one-offs?

Are profits sustainable or boosted by one-offs? Telecom Capex Cycle: Growth in fibre optics and 5G rollout

Growth in fibre optics and 5G rollout Shareholding Trends: Changes in promoter or institutional stakes

Strategy for HFCL Stock

If You Already Hold HFCL Shares

Partial profit booking can be considered after the sharp rally

can be considered after the sharp rally Use a trailing stop-loss to protect gains

to protect gains Avoid aggressive fresh buying at current highs

If You’re Planning to Invest

Avoid chasing the stock at 52-week highs

Wait for: A possible correction , or A consolidation phase

Invest gradually using a staggered (SIP-style) approach

Final Takeaway: Momentum Meets Fundamentals

HFCL’s rally is a mix of strong fundamentals and powerful market momentum. While this combination can drive further upside, it also increases vulnerability to corrections if expectations are not met.

For investors, the key lies in discipline avoiding emotional buying at peaks and focusing on long-term business performance rather than short-term price action.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.